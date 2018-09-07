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Jiyalal Sah

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Articles by Jiyalal Sah

Pro-poor mayor

Pro-poor mayor

Photo: OM ASTHA RAILok Narayan Yadav, 44, served his community as an NGO activist for a decade, but he often felt helpless while dealing with…

Nepali Times

Trading tears for votes

Jiyalal Sah A bullet killed her son. Now she is turning to the ballot for justice, not just for herself but for everyone in the community. On a…

Nepali Times

Trading tears for votes

A bullet killed her son. Now she is turning to the ballot for justice, not just for herself but for everyone in the community

Nepali Times

Plain speaking

So far, the Madhesi parties are staying firm even though there is no way the proposed amendment will get a two-thirds vote

Nepali Times

Gaining currency

Demonetisation takes its toll on Nepali migrant workers, students

Nepali Times

What next in the Madhes?

Madhesi protesters are ready to go back to the streets again, but only if their leaders behave