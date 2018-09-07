Nepali Times

Photo: OM ASTHA RAILok Narayan Yadav, 44, served his community as an NGO activist for a decade, but he often felt helpless while dealing with…
Jiyalal Sah A bullet killed her son. Now she is turning to the ballot for justice, not just for herself but for everyone in the community. On a…
A bullet killed her son. Now she is turning to the ballot for justice, not just for herself but for everyone in the community
So far, the Madhesi parties are staying firm even though there is no way the proposed amendment will get a two-thirds vote
Demonetisation takes its toll on Nepali migrant workers, students
Madhesi protesters are ready to go back to the streets again, but only if their leaders behave