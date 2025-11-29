Nepali Times

Nepal’s trans-Himalayan district of Mustang foretells the impact of climate breakdown
In 1911, Nepal became the second country in Asia to install a hydroelectric plant, and was a pioneer in electric transportation with the opening…
Photo: AMIT MACHAMASIEven as Nepal’s delegates at virtual meetings preparing for a Climate Summit in Glasgow in November were raising the issue…
Neighbouring India has banned it, the United States and Australia are about to do the same, but here in Nepal TikTok use has soared in the five…
Floods over the weekend in Damauli, Tanahu inundates a settlement. Photo: RSSThis year’s monsoon rains started early, and have been heavy. But…