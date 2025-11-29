Nepali Times

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Diya Rijal

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Articles by Diya Rijal

Too little snow, too much rain

Too little snow, too much rain

Nepal’s trans-Himalayan district of Mustang foretells the impact of climate breakdown

The road to electric transportation in Nepal

The road to electric transportation in Nepal

In 1911, Nepal became the second country in Asia to install a hydroelectric plant, and was a pioneer in electric transportation with the opening…

Nepal hit by disaster during climate talks

Nepal hit by disaster during climate talks

Photo: AMIT MACHAMASIEven as Nepal’s delegates at virtual meetings preparing for a Climate Summit in Glasgow in November were raising the issue…

Huge uptick in TikTok during Nepal lockdown

Huge uptick in TikTok during Nepal lockdown

Neighbouring India has banned it, the United States and Australia are about to do the same, but here in Nepal TikTok use has soared in the five…

Don’t just blame God for floods and landslides

Don’t just blame God for floods and landslides

Floods over the weekend in Damauli, Tanahu inundates a settlement. Photo: RSSThis year’s monsoon rains started early, and have been heavy. But…