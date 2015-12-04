Nepali Times

Two days, 172km and one American university professor
It is impossible to escape a sense of awe when you look at the pieces currently on display at Siddhartha Art Gallery
Post-earthquake, Nepal government cracks down on use of drones
Running continuously day and night for 49 hours and 55 minutes, Seth Wolpin made his way right around the rim of Kathmandu.
Patan Museum has become the main tourist attraction in the town’s cultural rebirth
Jazz for the Next Generation showcased a high standard of up-and-coming local musical talent.
Philip’s photography depicts the silent and the invisible, he is an ardent believer in the unfiltered projection of truth.