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Hannan Lewsley

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Articles by Hannan Lewsley

Nepali Times

Just running around

Two days, 172km and one American university professor

Nepali Times

Mixed media

It is impossible to escape a sense of awe when you look at the pieces currently on display at Siddhartha Art Gallery

Nepali Times

Eye in the sky

Post-earthquake, Nepal government cracks down on use of drones

Nepali Times

Just running around

Running continuously day and night for 49 hours and 55 minutes, Seth Wolpin made his way right around the rim of Kathmandu.

The town as a museum piece

The town as a museum piece

Patan Museum has become the main tourist attraction in the town’s cultural rebirth

Nepali Times

The young in Jazz

Jazz for the Next Generation showcased a high standard of up-and-coming local musical talent.

Nepali Times

Real people, real lives

Philip’s photography depicts the silent and the invisible, he is an ardent believer in the unfiltered projection of truth.