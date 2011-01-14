Nepali Times

Are doctors exaggerating negative diagnoses because of mob rule?
Tolerance doesn't mean we should be holding hands with someone who has just picked his nose
Like all parties, the Maoists continue to create enough noise to keep the people on top busy without doing anything for those at the bottom
The 'youth' of Nepal should ask to be treated like adults instead of seeking special protection
People should be allowed to be waste their money if they want to
The clumsy attempt to ban internet porn reveals the idiocy of those in charge
Development strategy isn't working. Neither is food aid. A farmer-focused policy could solve both these problems.
We are an incredibly young country, the leaders are incredibly old
Amrit Gurung and his music are barometers for the mood of the country
You wouldn't go around proudly proclaiming you're a racist. Then why do most people think it's okay to say they're not feminists?
Erasing the past won't reveal our future
When it comes to getting services the residents of Thapathali, Sanepa and Lazimpat are as dependent on the government as those of Taplejung, Simikot and Lamidada
Helping child labourers looks harder than it actually is
If nations were people what kind of person would Nepal be?
If we complain about 'the way things are', then we cannot rule out a solution because of 'the way things are'
A majority of young Internet users have viewed adult content online. Almost half of them share personal information without hesitation. Are parents paying attention?
The world has made giant strides since 2006, how about us?
Our leaders sold us a Ponzi scheme. Can we trust them to run the country?
It's more circle of life than tourist circuit for the locals of Lumbini
"By training teachers to fight, we will create an environment for learning without fear"
If private schools are business entities, shouldn't they operate as such?
A national ID card system is cause for both good cheer and fear
For the dispossessed in Badarjhula, this year's inferno is one more disaster they will struggle to overcome
Nepalis are donating big bucks, but not in the way social charities want them to