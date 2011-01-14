Nepali Times

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Indu Nepal

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Articles by Indu Nepal

Diagnosis of death

Diagnosis of death

Are doctors exaggerating negative diagnoses because of mob rule?

Not tolerating tolerance

Not tolerating tolerance

Tolerance doesn't mean we should be holding hands with someone who has just picked his nose

Alone in the echo chamber

Alone in the echo chamber

Like all parties, the Maoists continue to create enough noise to keep the people on top busy without doing anything for those at the bottom

Special treatment

Special treatment

The 'youth' of Nepal should ask to be treated like adults instead of seeking special protection

Roll the dice

Roll the dice

People should be allowed to be waste their money if they want to

Let's talk about porn

Let's talk about porn

The clumsy attempt to ban internet porn reveals the idiocy of those in charge

Food revolution

Food revolution

Development strategy isn't working. Neither is food aid. A farmer-focused policy could solve both these problems.

Old leaders of New Nepal

Old leaders of New Nepal

We are an incredibly young country, the leaders are incredibly old

The patriot

The patriot

Amrit Gurung and his music are barometers for the mood of the country

Singing of sorrow

Singing of sorrow

You wouldn't go around proudly proclaiming you're a racist. Then why do most people think it's okay to say they're not feminists?

Nein Kampf

Nein Kampf

Erasing the past won't reveal our future

Nay to the government

Nay to the government

When it comes to getting services the residents of Thapathali, Sanepa and Lazimpat are as dependent on the government as those of Taplejung, Simikot and Lamidada

Mind the children

Mind the children

Helping child labourers looks harder than it actually is

Stuff of dreams

Stuff of dreams

If nations were people what kind of person would Nepal be?

The failed people

The failed people

If we complain about 'the way things are', then we cannot rule out a solution because of 'the way things are'

Who's watching?

Who's watching?

A majority of young Internet users have viewed adult content online. Almost half of them share personal information without hesitation. Are parents paying attention?

Blow your own trumpet

Blow your own trumpet

The world has made giant strides since 2006, how about us?

United we fall

United we fall

Our leaders sold us a Ponzi scheme. Can we trust them to run the country?

Buddhaland

Buddhaland

It's more circle of life than tourist circuit for the locals of Lumbini

Revolutionary teachers

Revolutionary teachers

"By training teachers to fight, we will create an environment for learning without fear"

Marketing schools

Marketing schools

If private schools are business entities, shouldn't they operate as such?

ID-ing Nepal

ID-ing Nepal

A national ID card system is cause for both good cheer and fear

Ashes to ashes

Ashes to ashes

For the dispossessed in Badarjhula, this year's inferno is one more disaster they will struggle to overcome

The way we give

The way we give

Nepalis are donating big bucks, but not in the way social charities want them to

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