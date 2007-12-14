Nepali Times

You can't help feeling furious about the neglect of Jumla's women
It is not the war that is killing Dailekh
Things are so bad, even restoring peace is not enough any more
A new kind of Dasain sacrifice: self-sacrifice
Three weeks after the slaughter of its young men, Somani still grieves in silence
In his home village in Jumla, Dhanlal Buda's life revolved around sheep and wool. Spinning, carding, weaving and knitting has always been his…
The suffering and misery of Surkhet's war-displaced is heartbreaking.