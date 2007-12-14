Nepali Times

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Rita Thapa

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Articles by Rita Thapa

Outrageous conditions

Outrageous conditions

You can't help feeling furious about the neglect of Jumla's women

Agony of exile

Agony of exile

It is not the war that is killing Dailekh

Letter from Doti

Letter from Doti

Things are so bad, even restoring peace is not enough any more

The art of giving

The art of giving

A new kind of Dasain sacrifice: self-sacrifice

Cry, beloved country

Cry, beloved country

Three weeks after the slaughter of its young men, Somani still grieves in silence

Jumla’s refugees wait it out in Surkhet

Jumla’s refugees wait it out in Surkhet

In his home village in Jumla, Dhanlal Buda's life revolved around sheep and wool. Spinning, carding, weaving and knitting has always been his…

War widows

War widows

The suffering and misery of Surkhet's war-displaced is heartbreaking.