Nepali Times

Enjoy a nice cuppa coffee in the lush garden or try out your golfing skills
Dining at the Rox involves not merely eating but a complete gastronomic experience
A bakery that offers a selection of breads and serves sandwiches and desserts at a remarkable bargain
Sampling the new buzz around Nanglo: ostrich steaks – supposedly the finest in the city
A husband-wife run operation that gives a down-home feel to grab a quick meal.
Dabadali Restaurant not only provides a respite from the traffic noises of Thamel but surprises with the quality and variety of food.
A restaurant that touts itself – questionably, though – as an authentic Nepali place
When eating out with children the best place to go to are food courts- there is something there to suit everyone’s palate and you avoid whines…
Cafe Nina is as popular as it is singular.
The resort is gorgeous. There are no two ways about it. You cannot beat its pristine lush surroundings, the rolling golf greens, the tiny trails…
PICS: RUBY TUESDAYNow that Narendra Modi has departed, we can head back to the Hyatt for the weekend brunch. Lavish and sumptuous do not begin…
When my editor told me about a new lounge at Lajimpat that hip Kathmanduites are flocking to and asked me to go review it, I was most excited by…
The people who own the much loved OR2K restaurant in Thamel have been dishing up quality Asian fusion, Middle- Eastern and Israeli vegetarian…
Mike’s has to be one of the most reviewed restaurants in our city with practically every newspaper, magazine and periodical having written about…
Eating out as often as I do, I cannot help but feel disappointed with many of the new places that open up. Often, they are overly decorated…
Owned by the Nanglo consortium of restaurants and after 25 years of being in the business, The Bakery Café still hasn’t earned culinary…
La Dolce Vita has been around since 1986 and is one of the few restaurants in Kathmandu to be able to boast of such longevity. The secret to its…
Cocina Mitho Cha is an initiative led by a Spanish organisation that has been working in Nepal for a long time, helping out orphanages and…
For a place that claims to be the shopping and eating centre of Kathmandu, Darbar Marg is seriously lacking in good restaurants. There are many…
The world of frozen yogurt has once more bumped into Kathmandu. And this time it looks like it is here to stay. Froyo in Uttar Dhoka, an area…
RUBY TUESDAYThe huge influx of Chinese tourists in Nepal recently has led to many eateries opening up in Kathmandu, especially in Thamel, to…
Dan Ran is by far my most favourite Japanese restaurant in the Jhamsikhel area. It opened its doors around 10 years ago and was one of the first…
Sometimes the best meals are to be had when you least expect it, and such was the case with the Urban Food outlet. We happened in on the one in…
The name is fitting enough, positioned as it is on Lazimpat’s embassy-laden lane and aims to cater to the embassywallahs and Kathmandu’s hoity…