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Ruby Tuesday

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Articles by Ruby Tuesday

Nepali Times

Maan Nam

Enjoy a nice cuppa coffee in the lush garden or try out your golfing skills

Nepali Times

The Rox

Dining at the Rox involves not merely eating but a complete gastronomic experience

Nepali Times

Baker’s Den

A bakery that offers a selection of breads and serves sandwiches and desserts at a remarkable bargain

Nepali Times

Nanglo Café and Pub

Sampling the new buzz around Nanglo: ostrich steaks – supposedly the finest in the city

Nepali Times

Burger Shack

A husband-wife run operation that gives a down-home feel to grab a quick meal.

Nepali Times

Dabali Restaurant

Dabadali Restaurant not only provides a respite from the traffic noises of Thamel but surprises with the quality and variety of food.

Nepali Times

Safa Chaurasi Byanjan

A restaurant that touts itself – questionably, though – as an authentic Nepali place

Nepali Times

Food court at City Centre

When eating out with children the best place to go to are food courts- there is something there to suit everyone’s palate and you avoid whines…

Nepali Times

Café Nina

Cafe Nina is as popular as it is singular.

Nepali Times

Gokarna Forest Resort

The resort is gorgeous. There are no two ways about it. You cannot beat its pristine lush surroundings, the rolling golf greens, the tiny trails…

Nepali Times

The Café at Hyatt

PICS: RUBY TUESDAYNow that Narendra Modi has departed, we can head back to the Hyatt for the weekend brunch. Lavish and sumptuous do not begin…

Nepali Times

Sky High at the China Town Restaurant

When my editor told me about a new lounge at Lajimpat that hip Kathmanduites are flocking to and asked me to go review it, I was most excited by…

Nepali Times

Friends

The people who own the much loved OR2K restaurant in Thamel have been dishing up quality Asian fusion, Middle- Eastern and Israeli vegetarian…

Nepali Times

Mike’s breakfast

Mike’s has to be one of the most reviewed restaurants in our city with practically every newspaper, magazine and periodical having written about…

Nepali Times

Ne Brasserie

Eating out as often as I do, I cannot help but feel disappointed with many of the new places that open up. Often, they are overly decorated…

Nepali Times

The Bakery Café

Owned by the Nanglo consortium of restaurants and after 25 years of being in the business, The Bakery Café still hasn’t earned culinary…

Nepali Times

La Dolce Vita

La Dolce Vita has been around since 1986 and is one of the few restaurants in Kathmandu to be able to boast of such longevity. The secret to its…

Nepali Times

Cocina Mitho Cha

Cocina Mitho Cha is an initiative led by a Spanish organisation that has been working in Nepal for a long time, helping out orphanages and…

Nepali Times

The zanzibar restaurant

For a place that claims to be the shopping and eating centre of Kathmandu, Darbar Marg is seriously lacking in good restaurants. There are many…

Nepali Times

Froyo

The world of frozen yogurt has once more bumped into Kathmandu. And this time it looks like it is here to stay. Froyo in Uttar Dhoka, an area…

Nepali Times

Chinese garden restaurant

RUBY TUESDAYThe huge influx of Chinese tourists in Nepal recently has led to many eateries opening up in Kathmandu, especially in Thamel, to…

Nepali Times

Dan ran

Dan Ran is by far my most favourite Japanese restaurant in the Jhamsikhel area. It opened its doors around 10 years ago and was one of the first…

Nepali Times

URBAN

Sometimes the best meals are to be had when you least expect it, and such was the case with the Urban Food outlet. We happened in on the one in…

Nepali Times

Embassy

The name is fitting enough, positioned as it is on Lazimpat’s embassy-laden lane and aims to cater to the embassywallahs and Kathmandu’s hoity…

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