The name is fitting enough, positioned as it is on Lazimpat’s embassy-laden lane and aims to cater to the embassywallahs and Kathmandu’s hoity toities- a place to see, be seen and be talked about. At least that was the impression I had gained about this restaurant that opened its doors four months ago. I’m glad this talk didn’t deter me from going to check it out for myself, for I walked in brimful of prejudices only to have them smashed to smithereens.

PICS: RUBY TUESDAY

Firstly the place itself, if I had to describe it in a word, it would be ‘soothing’. The largely brown and white décor, the open courtyard, the gurgling fountain, Katie Melua on the stereo- the ambience provides solace. We were there late afternoon on a weekday, and though there were quite a few patrons around, the feeling of openness and space made us feel as if we could disappear into our own world, cocooned from the outside sounds, impending deadlines and all.

The food isn’t too shabby either. We started with a simple bowl of Miso Soup (Rs 125), plain and comforting- a healthy start to what would prove to be a rich and satisfying culinary experience. The waiter’s recommended Bacon Wrapped Potato (Rs 250) tasted like it sounds- a profligacy of carbs and fats that was accompanied by the most delicious dip. The Chicken Wings Salad (Rs 375) is big enough to order as an entrée. Marinated and fried wings served with fresh julienned vegetables with a delightful tangy Thai dressing- the crispiness of the vegetables nicely offsetting the salinity of the fish sauce. On the menu, the Duck Breast (Rs 1070) was said to be accompanied with sesame roasted red cabbage and tomato chili jam. What was served was said breast on a bed of mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables in a rich peppery steak sauce. Not bad tasting at all, especially the duck which was well-marinated and cooked perfectly- crispy skin and the meat retained its moistness and gamey flavor, but I’m still bereft at not getting the promised tomato chili jam.

I didn’t get to sample the desserts, by this time I was incapable of eating anymore for they are not stingy with their portions, but I believe they serve excellent fresh made brownies a la mode. Or if you want you can choose one of the offerings from the Illy coffee bar. The menu is extensive with Nepali, Indian, Thai and Japanese dishes on offer. Yes, it is slightly on the steeper side but if you’re looking to sample Embassy’s dishes on a budget, go visit them during lunch time- their ‘Value Lunches’ are served between 11am -3pm daily.

I can see why this place would be so popular among our affected classes and celebrities and Page 4 wannabes, (when asked about the parking facilities, the waiter did inform me that though they have ample space for bikes, their patrons aren’t the type to use bikes but come in their cars of course… but of course!) but it is just as welcoming to us the hoi polloi. And well what’s wrong with a little pretentiousness sometimes- the Nepali soul evidently thrives on it.

How to get there: On the Lazimpat road, cross the Japanese Embassy and enter the lane that leads to Bhanu Bhakta School. Embassy is right at the entrance to the lane.