Café Nina equals excellent food. Food that diners flock towards in an unlikely spot - a little getaway that its eponymous owner Nina created in a corner of Saleways Departmental Store’s parking lot in Maharajgunj, opposite the American Embassy.

Quirky, smart, friendly and relaxed not only describe the place and its owner but also the fare. Burgers, fries, pastas, grilled meat aren’t dishes exclusive to Nina’s but, like it’s said, love is in the details. At Nina’s each dish brought forward from the kitchen is oozing with care.

PICS: RUBY TUESDAY

Top notch meat, the best cuts, fresh vegetables and an almost nitpicky attention to detail and quality have all played their part in making this tiny place such a favourite for discerning eaters. Friends from Patan tell me it is the sole reason they confront Kathmandu’s chaos and traffic.

On this visit I skipped appetisers and tried the Ginger Prawn Curry (Rs 650). The crustaceans are cooked magnificently - tender and juicy, plump with delicious succulence in a sauce that is creamy - and the paper thin strips of caramelised onions impart a sweetness that provides a beautiful foil to the sharp tanginess of the spices. It comes with a serving of brown rice that is nutty and flavourful and fiberiffic. (Yup, I think adding ‘riffic’ to describe everything excellent is definitely going to be the next ‘epic’ catch phrase).

The burgers at Nina are a firm favourite of my dining partner and for the sake of this review, he decided to forgo his much beloved Big Daddy and Blue Cheese burgers and venture into new burger territory. His choice - the meltdown burger (Rs 450) - is a veritable treat with thinly sliced beef, bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms topped with melted cheese. The bread is fresh, soft and doesn’t crumble (a welcome change from other burger places in Kathmandu) and ensures each bite richer than the pervious one.

The desserts range from chocolate cake and apple crumble to whatever Nina is in the mood to make that particular day. But for me no meal here is complete without her strawberry and lemon tarts. The short bread crust pastry which is delicious just by itself encases a lemon curd that is firm yet light, punctuated by the citrus that contributes just the right amount of acidity. Indulge in a slice with a hot cup of Americano and feel the stresses of the world slip away… for a while.

Nina is probably the friendliest restaurateur in town. She knows most patrons by name and stops by each table, taking orders, recommending dishes, and apologising if something is unavailable that day.

Nina has no plans to branch out anytime soon. For that to happen, she says, “it is only possible if my mom produces a clone of me”. And that is why Cafe Nina is as popular as it is singular.

How to get there: Café Nina is located inside the Saleways Department Store premises in Maharajgunj.