Dan Ran is by far my most favourite Japanese restaurant in the Jhamsikhel area. It opened its doors around 10 years ago and was one of the first eating establishments to open in what has now cringe-worthily become known as Jhamel. It says a lot about Dan Ran that in all these years it has not had to advertise or resort to gimmicks to promote itself.

Dan Ran stands for good food and that is about it. The décor is modest and unassuming, aged and worn cane furniture outside in the garden and seating for another thirty people on the low tables inside. The crockery more often than not is chipped and mismatched. The menu is messily hand written on a whiteboard that the waiter brings to the table. The wi-fi is iffy at best. And yet it is one of the busiest restaurants in this area.

PICS: RUBY TUESDAY

In the many years that I have eaten here, not once I have walked out discontented or unhappy. It is one of the few places that I assuredly recommend to genuine food lovers for the food has always been consistent and first-rate, the service friendly and courteous and the restroom always clean.

My lunch on this visit started with Yakko (Rs 180) which is homemade tofu served cold with crushed ginger and chopped green shallots to which you add soy sauce and their chili pepper powder mix- light, healthy and so delicious. Their lemonade (Rs100) is fresh and not too sweet and provides a nice balance to the meal though you may prefer a chilled beer, a decanter of sake or a cocktail like the Aduwa Breeze (Rs 350). The prawn tempura roll (Rs 570) is a good sized sushi that is firm and tight, the texture of the nori wrap perfectly complimenting the subtle flavor of the deep fried crustacean. Of all the things on this earth that pickle, ginger has got to be the best; the wasabi adds the required heat and the burst of flavours in your mouth can best be described as an orchestrated piece of culinary magic.

Ask the waiter for the day’s special and he will drag out another white board from which to make your selection. This time we went with the sea bass fish steak bento lunch box (Rs 690). While the price may seem steep, the dish does come with rice, miso soup, pickles, salad, grilled vegetables, greens and a side dish of beans; all in all a very satisfying meal. The desserts on offer that day were the chiffon cake and green tea ice cream (both Rs 150 each). We opted for the ice cream, although the taste took a little getting used to, its lightness and palate cleansing properties provided the perfect conclusion to an already excellent meal.

For over a decade Dan Ran has gone about preparing good quality food very quietly and unobtrusively, and kept its patrons, like me, coming back for more and more.

How to get there: From the Fire Brigade in Jhamsikhel, take the road that leads to St. Mary’s School. Dan Ran is on the right.