Nepali Times

Oligaun is an hour by foot from the district capital at Mangalsen of Achham. It is less remote than most villages and is made up of mixed…
Seven years ago, Sanjeev Kumar Karna and his friends were allegedly shot dead by security forces and buried by the banks of the Kamala River.
People of Khumbu see their future threatened – language, culture, livelihood, all melting away with the snow on the mountains
Peace is the highest common denominator for former warriors
Once more, the residents of Nuwakot are up in arms about their landfill site for Kathmandu garbage. This time the row is over local Maoists…
ALL PICS: NAYANTARA GURUNG KAKSHAPATI There are a few bleary eyes in the community hall here at 7AM on a recent Tuesday. But Christine Stone is…