Nepali Times

Ram Bahadur Gole travelled in a wheelchair from Lumbini to Gaya to seek enlightenment
A trip along the accident-prone 36km Mugling-Narayangad highway, which was once considered an engineering feat
Bikram Rai Khovari Patel (pictured), a 50-year-old rickshaw puller in Birganj, was waiting for passengers one late evening this week underneath…
In Birganj the election fever hasn’t caught on and there is still uncertainty about whether it will actually happen
A successful Indian TV journalist and her Nepali roots