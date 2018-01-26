Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Sanjeev Sharma

Share:

Articles by Sanjeev Sharma

Nepali Times

The wheel of life

Ram Bahadur Gole travelled in a wheelchair from Lumbini to Gaya to seek enlightenment

Nepali Times

Unblocking an artery

A trip along the accident-prone 36km Mugling-Narayangad highway, which was once considered an engineering feat

Nepali Times

Clock ticking

Bikram Rai Khovari Patel (pictured), a 50-year-old rickshaw puller in Birganj, was waiting for passengers one late evening this week underneath…

Nepali Times

Clock ticking

In Birganj the election fever hasn’t caught on and there is still uncertainty about whether it will actually happen

Nepali Times

The news woman

A successful Indian TV journalist and her Nepali roots