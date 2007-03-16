Nepali Times

There's no high like having a positive impact on a young person
KIRAN PANDAY Sometimes you can be part of a truly uplifting story, one that makes you a better person. Four years ago when I visited Nepal, my…
A winning singles strategy
The French Open revealed these lessons for single players
On the courts and for the sake of the country
Clay court specialists will slide all the way to the French Open finals
When the going gets tough, the tough go for the ground strokes
Our diversity is our strength
Passionate slugger more than a match for Federer
Top tips from some of the world's best
Playing doubles is tricky but also a lot more enjoyable
The more you give, the more you receive
It was great to meet so many Nepalis on my recent visit who are genuinely concerned about the future of tennis in this country. Everywhere I…
Our columnist returns to celebrate and energise tennis in Nepal
Tips for playing competitive tennis, no matter your level
It's time to re-plan tennis in Nepal, for our kids' sake
Coaches are most effective when they lead by example
Why you should find a court, a partner and start hitting
Watching the world's best battle at 1AM in New York leaves our columnist breathless
Thank you also for reminding us that there is more to life than tennis
Seven tips from Nepal's top tennis champ
Sujay Lama starts his fortnightly tennis column