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Sujay Lama

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Articles by Sujay Lama

Tennis and life lessons

Tennis and life lessons

There's no high like having a positive impact on a young person

Project Nepal

Project Nepal

KIRAN PANDAY Sometimes you can be part of a truly uplifting story, one that makes you a better person. Four years ago when I visited Nepal, my…

Nine tips

Nine tips

A winning singles strategy

Nepali Times

Star-struck

The French Open revealed these lessons for single players

Nepali Times

Thinking positive

On the courts and for the sake of the country

Dirt ball time

Dirt ball time

Clay court specialists will slide all the way to the French Open finals

Nepali Times

Coping with losing

When the going gets tough, the tough go for the ground strokes

Meet my tennis team

Meet my tennis team

Our diversity is our strength

Raves for Rafael

Raves for Rafael

Passionate slugger more than a match for Federer

The experts say.

The experts say.

Top tips from some of the world's best

Double the fun

Double the fun

Playing doubles is tricky but also a lot more enjoyable

Reason to hope

Reason to hope

The more you give, the more you receive

Leaving home

Leaving home

It was great to meet so many Nepalis on my recent visit who are genuinely concerned about the future of tennis in this country. Everywhere I…

Back on home court

Back on home court

Our columnist returns to celebrate and energise tennis in Nepal

Hit for all you’re worth

Hit for all you’re worth

Tips for playing competitive tennis, no matter your level

Junior rackets

Junior rackets

It's time to re-plan tennis in Nepal, for our kids' sake

Call me coach

Call me coach

Coaches are most effective when they lead by example

Ten reasons to tennis

Ten reasons to tennis

Why you should find a court, a partner and start hitting

Awesome Open

Awesome Open

Watching the world's best battle at 1AM in New York leaves our columnist breathless

Letter to Andre

Letter to Andre

Thank you also for reminding us that there is more to life than tennis

The Federer express

The Federer express

Seven tips from Nepal's top tennis champ

A tennis journey

A tennis journey

Sujay Lama starts his fortnightly tennis column