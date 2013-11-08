Nepali Times

ERIK SPINK‘Hello, I am Shailee Basnet from Nepal. How many of you know nothing about Nepal? We are a beautiful country right in between India…
Korean films are so popular DVD sales rival that of Hindi movies
Alternative trails in the Annapurnas as highways displace trekkers
KAJI SHERPA "Will I ever climb Mt Everest?" I had asked a palm reader two years ago, unsure what the future held for me. But I hadn't waited…
Colleges in eastern Nepal are paying staff by selling power to the government
MIN BAJRACHARYA The highest proportion of HIV-infected people in Nepal is among injecting drug users: 70 percent of the estimated 20,000 people…
Bhutani refugees rebuff third-country resettlement
When foreign aid is discussed Indian assistance to Nepal is rarely mentioned