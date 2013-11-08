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Shailee Basnet

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Articles by Shailee Basnet

Nepali Times

Laughing matter

ERIK SPINK‘Hello, I am Shailee Basnet from Nepal. How many of you know nothing about Nepal? We are a beautiful country right in between India…

K-Wave

K-Wave

Korean films are so popular DVD sales rival that of Hindi movies

You take the high road

You take the high road

Alternative trails in the Annapurnas as highways displace trekkers

The word from the top of the world

The word from the top of the world

KAJI SHERPA "Will I ever climb Mt Everest?" I had asked a palm reader two years ago, unsure what the future held for me. But I hadn't waited…

Hydropowered education

Hydropowered education

Colleges in eastern Nepal are paying staff by selling power to the government

Reducing risk, preventing HIV, saving lives

Reducing risk, preventing HIV, saving lives

MIN BAJRACHARYA The highest proportion of HIV-infected people in Nepal is among injecting drug users: 70 percent of the estimated 20,000 people…

No place like home

No place like home

Bhutani refugees rebuff third-country resettlement

Big help from small grants

Big help from small grants

When foreign aid is discussed Indian assistance to Nepal is rarely mentioned