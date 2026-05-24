Nepali Times

Four farms in Dhulikhel redefine agriculture to lure Nepali youth back to the land
A new space for young innovation and collaboration in art and culture
Jaar confronts the age old debate of love vs. norms through a strong unapologetic female character in 19th century Nepal
Sprinting across the Himalaya for women and girls everywhere
Those remaining in district with highest rate of outmigration have a wishlist from Nepal’s new leaders
Italian artist celebrates womanhood and shared spiritual identity in ongoing exhibition