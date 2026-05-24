Nepali Times

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Alexandra Coltman

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Articles by Alexandra Coltman

Simply organic 

Simply organic 

Four farms in Dhulikhel redefine agriculture to lure Nepali youth back to the land

Licchavi House in Boudha

Licchavi House in Boudha

A new space for young innovation and collaboration in art and culture

Codes of honour, shame and silence

Codes of honour, shame and silence

Jaar confronts the age old debate of love vs. norms through a strong unapologetic female character in 19th century Nepal

A long run for women’s rights

A long run for women’s rights

Sprinting across the Himalaya for women and girls everywhere

Highlanders have high hopes

Highlanders have high hopes

Those remaining in district with highest rate of outmigration have a wishlist from Nepal’s new leaders

Drawing divine femininity

Drawing divine femininity

Italian artist celebrates womanhood and shared spiritual identity in ongoing exhibition