Nepali Times

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Pranaya SJB Rana

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Articles by Pranaya SJB Rana

Dark as night

Dark as night

The new Batman film is as close as a pop-film will ever get to art

Juggling with young lives

Juggling with young lives

Nepali child slaves face a brighter future after rescue from Indian circus abuse

Dancing those blues away

Dancing those blues away

Born with two left feet and no sense of rhythm? No more excuses

Ilam tea goes green

Ilam tea goes green

Nepal's organic teas now rival Darjeeling in world markets

Making every vote count

Making every vote count

Vote counting will be prolonged, but this time it will be foolproof

Fishy business

Fishy business

Freshly fried rainbow trout, anyone?

Silent beauty

Silent beauty

A new career path for Bhairawa's deaf and dumb

All quiet on the eastern front

All quiet on the eastern front

Dharan is far from election frenzy

So near, and yet so wild

So near, and yet so wild

An instant trek to Panch Pokhari

Entering another dimension

Entering another dimension

Nepal seeks to become world class in 3D animated film

Next time you chomp on a buff momo...

Next time you chomp on a buff momo...

...look how buffaloes are transported

"Conservation can’t wait"

"Conservation can’t wait"

Nepal's environmental movement is just beginning to recover from last year's helicopter tragedy

Get taken for a ride

Get taken for a ride

Kathmandu's microbuses are Kathmandu in a microcosm

Ours for the saving

Ours for the saving

To bridge the Valley's past and future, individuals need to care

Monsoon mountain madness

Monsoon mountain madness

Being a little adventurous and less hysterical about leeches has unexpected rewards

An unholy holy river

An unholy holy river

Pollution and encroachment have destroyed the Valley's historic river

Mango fever

Mango fever

The celestial fruit is a perennial hit in the Valley of the Gods

Breathing room

Breathing room

We can all help protect and improve the few open public spaces in our congested city

The third ear

The third ear

Trikaal's newest offering of ethnic electronic music hits some high notes

Staging history

Staging history

There's a vibrant theatre movement on in Nepal, and this month some of the best companies are performing in Kathmandu

Fair for all

Fair for all

Nepali fair trade products are well-designed and internationally competitive.

Artistic healing

Artistic healing

For former circus children, life falls into place when they make mosaics

Climb walls

Climb walls

You don't have to leave the Valley to get a taste of the outdoors, get fit, and de-stress

Clever little dog seeks loving owner

Clever little dog seeks loving owner

Some of the cutest dogs in Kathmandu are in a shelter

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