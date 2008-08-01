Nepali Times

The new Batman film is as close as a pop-film will ever get to art
Nepali child slaves face a brighter future after rescue from Indian circus abuse
Born with two left feet and no sense of rhythm? No more excuses
Nepal's organic teas now rival Darjeeling in world markets
Vote counting will be prolonged, but this time it will be foolproof
Freshly fried rainbow trout, anyone?
A new career path for Bhairawa's deaf and dumb
Dharan is far from election frenzy
An instant trek to Panch Pokhari
Nepal seeks to become world class in 3D animated film
...look how buffaloes are transported
Nepal's environmental movement is just beginning to recover from last year's helicopter tragedy
Kathmandu's microbuses are Kathmandu in a microcosm
To bridge the Valley's past and future, individuals need to care
Being a little adventurous and less hysterical about leeches has unexpected rewards
Pollution and encroachment have destroyed the Valley's historic river
The celestial fruit is a perennial hit in the Valley of the Gods
We can all help protect and improve the few open public spaces in our congested city
Trikaal's newest offering of ethnic electronic music hits some high notes
There's a vibrant theatre movement on in Nepal, and this month some of the best companies are performing in Kathmandu
Nepali fair trade products are well-designed and internationally competitive.
For former circus children, life falls into place when they make mosaics
You don't have to leave the Valley to get a taste of the outdoors, get fit, and de-stress
Some of the cutest dogs in Kathmandu are in a shelter