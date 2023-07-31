Nepali Times

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Rastraraj Bhandari

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Articles by Rastraraj Bhandari

Finding money to save the Third Pole

Finding money to save the Third Pole

Scaling private sector adaptation and resilience financing to combat the climate crisis in the Himalaya

Nepali cities must champion climate action

Nepali cities must champion climate action

The decisions urban centres take to combat the crisis today will shape the future

Building blocks of a nation

Building blocks of a nation

Developing a holistic higher education ecosystem to counter brain drain and retain talent in Nepal

The human side of the carbon market

The human side of the carbon market

Let us put beneficiaries at the centre of decarbonisation transactions so they are inclusive and fair

Living with climate anxiety

Living with climate anxiety

I start every day scrolling through my phone for updates on climate change. My email has become a landing zone for climate newsletters and…

Right climate for India-China talks on climate change

Right climate for India-China talks on climate change

The India-China border flashpoints in the Himalaya are hotspots in more ways than one. The latest clashes threaten to derail cooperation on…

Human face of a Himalayan climate crisis

Human face of a Himalayan climate crisis

Fatalism and denial among mountain communities living downstream from a dangerous glacial lake

Climate, COVID-19 and China

Climate, COVID-19 and China

As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, some have seen a silver lining in a reported decrease in carbon emissions and pollution levels.…

The climate connection to Covid-19

The climate connection to Covid-19

Photo: BIKRAM RAIThe Covid-19 epidemic has now spread beyond China, and is being transmitted even by infected individuals who are…

A Nepali in Beijing during coronavirus scare

A Nepali in Beijing during coronavirus scare

Peking University campus on the 26th of January. Photo: MADISON PLASTERFor the past week, I have been in a voluntary lockdown in Beijing because…