Nepali Times

Scaling private sector adaptation and resilience financing to combat the climate crisis in the Himalaya
The decisions urban centres take to combat the crisis today will shape the future
Developing a holistic higher education ecosystem to counter brain drain and retain talent in Nepal
Let us put beneficiaries at the centre of decarbonisation transactions so they are inclusive and fair
I start every day scrolling through my phone for updates on climate change. My email has become a landing zone for climate newsletters and…
The India-China border flashpoints in the Himalaya are hotspots in more ways than one. The latest clashes threaten to derail cooperation on…
Fatalism and denial among mountain communities living downstream from a dangerous glacial lake
As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the world, some have seen a silver lining in a reported decrease in carbon emissions and pollution levels.…
Photo: BIKRAM RAIThe Covid-19 epidemic has now spread beyond China, and is being transmitted even by infected individuals who are…
Peking University campus on the 26th of January. Photo: MADISON PLASTERFor the past week, I have been in a voluntary lockdown in Beijing because…