Nepali Times

The ideal shape of dumplings is a metaphor for the pressure on women to shape up
Artists depict ever changing realms of society from folklore to artificial intelligence
Activists, artists, journalists share diverse menstrual experiences and interventions from across Nepal
How war alters and defines the paths of innocents
Why is Nepal’s biggest supermarket chain a target in just about every political upheaval in the country?
The earthquake relief group that rose to prominence with the GenZ protests that toppled the government
At least 15 killed as police fire on protest against corruption and impunity
Two artists take contemporary art to the global stage with an exhibition in Switzerland
An emerging Nepali artist plays with fire to unlock the creative potential of clay sculptures
Exhibitions in galleries celebrate the creative explorations of one of Nepal’s best-known artists
Ten artists incorporate the familiar and the everyday into fine art
Exhibition explores iconic feminine expressions of deities and their interconnectedness with nature and being
Play displays physical and emotional injury, and shared healing through selfless companionship
Sounds of Kathmandu took the centre stage at the Sydney Opera House with a message of shared harmony
Folklore transformed into visual stories preserve treasured oral traditions at Takpa Gallery
A stage portrayal of complex human emotion and relationship, and their fleeting nature
Patan’s Rato Matsyendranath procession is an intergenerational and transboundary festival
A new exhibition on Bhaktapur is a meditation on heritage, belief, and identity
France and Nepal mark the 75th anniversary of the first ascent of an 8,000m peak
A decade after the 2015 earthquake, ancient town balances reconstruction with restoration
How the portrayal of women has evolved (or not) in Nepali cinema
Empowering women to enter politics and preparing candidates for elections two years away
Exploring Nepali identity, feminism, heroism through children’s literature and art
Eight female artists probe the interaction of cultural identity and personal evolution