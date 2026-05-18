Nepali Times

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Sangya Lamsal

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Articles by Sangya Lamsal

Momo and misogyny

Momo and misogyny

The ideal shape of dumplings is a metaphor for the pressure on women to shape up

Time, transience, transition

Time, transience, transition

Artists depict ever changing realms of society from folklore to artificial intelligence

That time of the month

That time of the month

Activists, artists, journalists share diverse menstrual experiences and interventions from across Nepal

The war between people

The war between people

How war alters and defines the paths of innocents

Bhat-Bhateni burning

Bhat-Bhateni burning

Why is Nepal’s biggest supermarket chain a target in just about every political upheaval in the country?

Who, or what, is Hami Nepal?

Who, or what, is Hami Nepal?

The earthquake relief group that rose to prominence with the GenZ protests that toppled the government

Nepal’s Gen-Z protest turns deadly

Nepal’s Gen-Z protest turns deadly

At least 15 killed as police fire on protest against corruption and impunity

Nepali zero waste art in Zurich

Nepali zero waste art in Zurich

Two artists take contemporary art to the global stage with an exhibition in Switzerland

Firing her imagination

Firing her imagination

An emerging Nepali artist plays with fire to unlock the creative potential of clay sculptures

Kiran Manandhar in the abstract

Kiran Manandhar in the abstract

Exhibitions in galleries celebrate the creative explorations of one of Nepal’s best-known artists

An ode to the ordinary

An ode to the ordinary

Ten artists incorporate the familiar and the everyday into fine art

The divine Devi

The divine Devi

Exhibition explores iconic feminine expressions of deities and their interconnectedness with nature and being

Story of scars and solace

Story of scars and solace

Play displays physical and emotional injury, and shared healing through selfless companionship

Music without borders

Music without borders

Sounds of Kathmandu took the centre stage at the Sydney Opera House with a message of shared harmony

Morals in murals

Morals in murals

Folklore transformed into visual stories preserve treasured oral traditions at Takpa Gallery

Drama of loss and discovery

Drama of loss and discovery

A stage portrayal of complex human emotion and relationship, and their fleeting nature

Divine chariot

Divine chariot

Patan’s Rato Matsyendranath procession is an intergenerational and transboundary festival

Between the sacred and everyday

Between the sacred and everyday

A new exhibition on Bhaktapur is a meditation on heritage, belief, and identity

Il y a d’autres Annapurnas dans la vie des hommes

Il y a d’autres Annapurnas dans la vie des hommes

France and Nepal mark the 75th anniversary of the first ascent of an 8,000m peak

Bungamati builds back

Bungamati builds back

A decade after the 2015 earthquake, ancient town balances reconstruction with restoration

She is the story

She is the story

How the portrayal of women has evolved (or not) in Nepali cinema

Women first in 2027

Women first in 2027

Empowering women to enter politics and preparing candidates for elections two years away

Illustrating innocence

Illustrating innocence

Exploring Nepali identity, feminism, heroism through children’s literature and art

Reimagined roots

Reimagined roots

Eight female artists probe the interaction of cultural identity and personal evolution

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