Nepali Times

Owning a phone empowers single mothers, helps them become independent, and earn respect
Nearly eight years after the conflict ended, female relatives of victims find strength in numbers
Nepal is a treasure house for butterflies
If you like curry and look for not expensive Indian taste in Lalitpur then this is the perfect place to go
Bitter dispute between a German charity and its Nepali partner threatens sustainable model for patient care
Don’t believe everything you hear and only half of what you see
Donation drives and social networking bridge the gap in supply of transfusion blood in Nepal
Just as Nepal, Colombia will also have to grapple with closure for the families of victims
Noted photographer of Brazil's Amazonia exhibits in Kathmandu
Misuse of over-the-counter antibiotics is leading to increased drug resistance among Nepalis
The Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory aims to inculcate a culture of learning music theory among Nepalis
Artist weaves designer carpets in Nepal and sells them in Australia to create jobs and fund education in Nepal