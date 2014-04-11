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Juanita Malagon

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Articles by Juanita Malagon

Nepali Times

Nepal’s mobile widows

Owning a phone empowers single mothers, helps them become independent, and earn respect

Nepali Times

Sharing sorrow to ease pain

Nearly eight years after the conflict ended, female relatives of victims find strength in numbers

Nepali Times

The butterfly effect

Nepal is a treasure house for butterflies

Nepali Times

Mama’s curries

If you like curry and look for not expensive Indian taste in Lalitpur then this is the perfect place to go

Nepali Times

Out on a limb

Bitter dispute between a German charity and its Nepali partner threatens sustainable model for patient care

Nepali Times

A slip of the tongue

Don’t believe everything you hear and only half of what you see

Nepali Times

Red alert

Donation drives and social networking bridge the gap in supply of transfusion blood in Nepal

A world apart

A world apart

Just as Nepal, Colombia will also have to grapple with closure for the families of victims

Chameleon spirit

Chameleon spirit

Noted photographer of Brazil's Amazonia exhibits in Kathmandu

Multiple resistance

Multiple resistance

Misuse of over-the-counter antibiotics is leading to increased drug resistance among Nepalis

Hitting the right notes

Hitting the right notes

The Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory aims to inculcate a culture of learning music theory among Nepalis

Preserving the social fabric

Preserving the social fabric

Artist weaves designer carpets in Nepal and sells them in Australia to create jobs and fund education in Nepal