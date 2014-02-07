Nepali Times

German-Nepali couple brings a unique kind of industry to the Himalaya
‘Respond to every call that excites your spirit’ - Rumi Nepal is a land of geographic icons, historic adventurers, and landscapes that don’t…
MEGHNA BALIBIONIC MAN: Sameer Maskey has created state of the art technology that will allow individuals to have access to customer service…
Farmers and the commercial food industry are responding to Nepalis’ changing food attitudes
200 years after first entering Nepal, the Nepali Sikh community has successfully retained its distinctive cultural and religious identity.
PICS: MEGHNA BALIA newcomer to the famous ‘restaurant lane’ of Jhamsikhel, it was safe to say my eyes, as well as my stomach were in for a…