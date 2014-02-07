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Meghna Bali

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Articles by Meghna Bali

Nepali Times

Alpaca Farm

German-Nepali couple brings a unique kind of industry to the Himalaya

I just ride

I just ride

‘Respond to every call that excites your spirit’ - Rumi Nepal is a land of geographic icons, historic adventurers, and landscapes that don’t…

Nepali Times

Next question, please

MEGHNA BALIBIONIC MAN: Sameer Maskey has created state of the art technology that will allow individuals to have access to customer service…

Nepali Times

Green state of mind

Farmers and the commercial food industry are responding to Nepalis’ changing food attitudes

Nepali Times

Little punjab

200 years after first entering Nepal, the Nepali Sikh community has successfully retained its distinctive cultural and religious identity.

Nepali Times

Retro

PICS: MEGHNA BALIA newcomer to the famous ‘restaurant lane’ of Jhamsikhel, it was safe to say my eyes, as well as my stomach were in for a…