PICS: MEGHNA BALI

A newcomer to the famous ‘restaurant lane’ of Jhamsikhel, it was safe to say my eyes, as well as my stomach were in for a feast. Had I not been a first-timer, I may have missed Retro and opted instead for the fancier (and better known) Moksh opposite it. However, my weakness for the vinyl, rock and roll, and good old neon signs made my decision a no-brainer.

Retro spans two floors, the ground of which is dedicated to a bar and lounge with ample space for the live bands that play here. As I took in the interiors, I couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed at the owner’s cliché choice of frames and vinyls plastered across a few corners and how contemporary the joint felt. The smells wafting in from the kitchen, however, more than made up for the minor setback.

I was pleased to see the menu had an extensive list of mostly Western and some Nepali dishes and for my ‘first course’ decided on the cream of chicken soup (Rs 190), which was rich and deep, yet not at all heavy, add to it pieces of tender chicken and herbs and you have yourself a reliable (albeit safe) starter. I later added the vegetable sandwich (Rs 190) which came with the usual suspects (cucumber and tomato) and old French fries accompanied with tomato sauce (surprise, surprise). The sandwich was dry despite the coleslaw and was overall, below average.

Deciding my palette needed a little adventure, for my main course I ordered the grilled herb marinated chicken sizzler (Rs 350), which came with a side of mashed potatoes, gravy, and seasoned vegetables.

And finally, something hit the mark. True to its name, the dish arrived on a bed of lettuce with a sizzle to die for and mouth watering tenderness. The meal could have done without the mashed potatoes as the seasoned vegetables mixed with noodles were ample, however both were satisfactory. The highlight of this dish was in any case, the chicken, which was marinated to perfection with thyme, coriander, and an array of other herbs. To my delight, the sizzler remained blisteringly hot throughout the course and easily outflanked its predecessors.

etro is definitely worth a visit if you ever get bored with the Jhamel usuals and crave a mean sizzler, however it is by no means the best of the lot. My recommendation, head out with friends on a Tuesday, Friday or Saturday night to enjoy the ambience of the live bands and Retro’s array of cocktails, beers, and spirits and if you’re in the mood, flavoured sheesha.

How to get there: Enter Jhamsikhel road from the Pulchok fire brigade, cross St Mary’s School wall and look for a large Moksh signboard on the right. Enter the alley, Retro is on your right.