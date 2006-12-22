Nepali Times

Bandas are part of mainstream politics
We're to see an influx of parliamentary novices
Surkhet's businessmen are forced to register with the Maoists and pay taxes to both governments
The Indians have moved border posts again
Four months after they were injured in an army helicopter attack, young boys and old women are still fending for themselves
Maoists display captured guns and warn of attacks
The Maoists are playing dangerous ethnic games to keep up the momentum of their revolution
The Maoist policy of confiscating land aggravates an already precarious food situation.
There is watchful hope in the villages where the Maoist war started exactly seven years ago.
In Rajapur, there are mountains of grain but no people.