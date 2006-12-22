Nepali Times

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Sharad KC

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Articles by Sharad KC

Business as usual

Business as usual

Bandas are part of mainstream politics

New faces

New faces

We're to see an influx of parliamentary novices

Taxed to death

Taxed to death

Surkhet's businessmen are forced to register with the Maoists and pay taxes to both governments

Kalapani’s new ‘line of control’

Kalapani’s new ‘line of control’

The Indians have moved border posts again

Wounded in action

Wounded in action

Four months after they were injured in an army helicopter attack, young boys and old women are still fending for themselves

Gun men

Gun men

Maoists display captured guns and warn of attacks

Torn asunder

Torn asunder

The Maoists are playing dangerous ethnic games to keep up the momentum of their revolution

Land grab

Land grab

The Maoist policy of confiscating land aggravates an already precarious food situation.

‘Is it for real this time?’

‘Is it for real this time?’

There is watchful hope in the villages where the Maoist war started exactly seven years ago.

Rajapur’s mini-Rolpa

Rajapur’s mini-Rolpa

In Rajapur, there are mountains of grain but no people.