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Alok Siddhi Tuladhar

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Articles by Alok Siddhi Tuladhar

Pāhāñ Charey पाहाँ चःह्रे

Pāhāñ Charey पाहाँ चःह्रे

Festival of the Newāh community in Kathmandu that honours female primacy

Kathmandu’s religious opulence

Kathmandu’s religious opulence

Newa community worship idols in exuberant pageantry, even though the Buddha preached humility and frugality

Yeṃ Yāḥ

Yeṃ Yāḥ

Kathmandu’s Great Autumn Festival that celebrates the rain god for a bountiful rice harvest

Kathmandu’s gravity-defying chariot festival

Kathmandu’s gravity-defying chariot festival

The procession of Karunāmaya this week is full of hidden pragmatism and teachings of the Buddha

Kathmandu’s ancient water spouts still functioning

Kathmandu’s ancient water spouts still functioning

Photo: LIEW YU WEI/NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVEMany great cities and civilisations in world history have collapsed, their populations forced to…

Kathmandu’s festival of the mysterious dancing goddess

Kathmandu’s festival of the mysterious dancing goddess

All photo: SAURAV THAPA SHRESTHAThe Tantric goddess has the face of a hog, and she moves slowly through the narrow streets of Bodey with 19…

Water of the ages

Water of the ages

The irreplaceable loss of Kathmandu Valley’s historic hitiThe ancient trade route between India and Tibet cut diagonally through Kathmandu’s…