Festival of the Newāh community in Kathmandu that honours female primacy
Newa community worship idols in exuberant pageantry, even though the Buddha preached humility and frugality
Kathmandu’s Great Autumn Festival that celebrates the rain god for a bountiful rice harvest
The procession of Karunāmaya this week is full of hidden pragmatism and teachings of the Buddha
Photo: LIEW YU WEI/NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVEMany great cities and civilisations in world history have collapsed, their populations forced to…
All photo: SAURAV THAPA SHRESTHAThe Tantric goddess has the face of a hog, and she moves slowly through the narrow streets of Bodey with 19…
The irreplaceable loss of Kathmandu Valley’s historic hitiThe ancient trade route between India and Tibet cut diagonally through Kathmandu’s…