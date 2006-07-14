Nepali Times

Nepal's first GSM provider prepares to take mobiles nationwide
You don't have to pay through your nose anymore for world class printing in Nepal
Microlights, paragliders and skydivers encroach over Pokhara airspace.
The locals don't know what to make of it. Till a few months ago when the soldiers came on patrols the villagers cowered because the army would…
High above Pokhara, enjoy another kind of pillion ride.
A beaming Sukmit Gurung walks offstage to a rousing ovation after her performance to a packed Basantapur Square on International Women's Day on…
Blue seas, great food, exotic ports--and speak Nepali.