Nepali Times

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Min Bajracharya

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Articles by Min Bajracharya

Mero goes to metros

Mero goes to metros

Nepal's first GSM provider prepares to take mobiles nationwide

Printed in Nepal

Printed in Nepal

You don't have to pay through your nose anymore for world class printing in Nepal

Ultras over Pokhara

Ultras over Pokhara

Microlights, paragliders and skydivers encroach over Pokhara airspace.

Hearts, minds and haircuts

Hearts, minds and haircuts

The locals don't know what to make of it. Till a few months ago when the soldiers came on patrols the villagers cowered because the army would…

Gone flyin’

Gone flyin’

High above Pokhara, enjoy another kind of pillion ride.

SUNDARA SHANTA NEPAL

SUNDARA SHANTA NEPAL

A beaming Sukmit Gurung walks offstage to a rousing ovation after her performance to a packed Basantapur Square on International Women's Day on…

Sail away home

Sail away home

Blue seas, great food, exotic ports--and speak Nepali.