Nepali Times

The iconic photograph of Durga Thapa, 22, as she leapt up during a victory rally on 9 April 1990 to shout “Long live democracy!” Photo: MIN…
The Living Goddess has been living in a shelter in her hometown that was devastated in the 25 April earthquake
“If the reigning Kumari assured us about our safety, we knew that we would not be hurt”
The army is keen to improve its public relations and wants to project its role as an international peacekeeping force with a good record overseas
Namobuddha, a 28-month-old Royal Bengal Tiger , finds a new home in Bardiya
Helping others make merit was merit enough for Mishad
An exhibition of pictures by former street children shows off their talents and hopes