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Min Ratna Bajracharya

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Articles by Min Ratna Bajracharya

Photojournalism looking for solutions

Photojournalism looking for solutions

The iconic photograph of Durga Thapa, 22, as she leapt up during a victory rally on 9 April 1990 to shout “Long live democracy!” Photo: MIN…

Nepali Times

Bungamati Kumari in quake shelter

The Living Goddess has been living in a shelter in her hometown that was devastated in the 25 April earthquake

Nepali Times

Thanking the Living Goddess for life

“If the reigning Kumari assured us about our safety, we knew that we would not be hurt”

Outsourcing peace

Outsourcing peace

The army is keen to improve its public relations and wants to project its role as an international peacekeeping force with a good record overseas

Cross-country tiger

Cross-country tiger

Namobuddha, a 28-month-old Royal Bengal Tiger , finds a new home in Bardiya

Bird Business

Bird Business

Helping others make merit was merit enough for Mishad

The art of escape

The art of escape

An exhibition of pictures by former street children shows off their talents and hopes