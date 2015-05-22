The Living Goddess has been living in a shelter in her hometown that was devastated in the 25 April earthquake

The Living Goddess of Bungamati, seven-year-old Smriti Bajracharya, has been living in a shelter in her hometown on the southern outskirts of Kathmandu Valley that was devastated in the 25 April earthquake.

HOLY FAMILY: Bungamati Kumari Smriti Bajracharya, 7, with her father Shantikar and mother Sajita who have been living in an earthquake shelter in the devastated town. Photo: Min Ratna Bajracharya

The Kumari lives with her parents, relatives and friends in a courtyard that houses 200 people who have lost their homes.

“She just sat there through the tremors when the first earthquake hit and she wasn’t the least bit afraid,” said the Kumari’s father, Shantikar Bajracharya who grabbed her and took her outside. During the aftershock on 12 May, Smriti Bajracharya was playing on a toy flute and kept on doing so despite the shaking which brought down the buildings that were weakened during the first quake.

The historic town of Bungamati was destroyed in the quakes, with both residential buildings and the main temple of Machhendranath damaged or brought down. Although the chariot of the raingod is intact in Sainbu, the temple was completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, Smriti started going back to Grade Two in her school Triratna Cooperative School in Bungamati.

Read also:

Thanking the Living Goddess for life, Min Ratna Bajracharya

Shaken but strong, Jan Møller Hansen

As remote as Kathmandu