Nepali Times

In a democracy, all private individuals have a right to privacy. People, after all, are entitled to lead dignified lives without others prying…
KIRAN PANDAY HIGHER CALLING: Editor of Nepal Samacharpatra, Pushkar Lal Shrestha at his deserted office on Thursday. His Kamana Publication was…
The limbo will last a little longer and create more complications
Home thoughts from an election in Finland
It may be too early to expect a dramatic return to normal
On the cards: everyday politicking and an arms management process that learns as it goes
The parties will find that fighting for democracy was easier than crafting a new constitution
Families of the disappeared can't take it any longer
The country is on red alert as the Maoists and the army go back to war
Nepal Telecom is being sacrificed
Four years later, political parties are still asking: what next?
Journey from the land of Maoism to the land of Mao
Kathmandu used to be a transhipment point for narcotics, now it has also emerged as a global centre for human smuggling.
How long will this period of no war, no peace drag on?
King Gyanendra strikes back at the political parties with an unprecedented media blitz.
In Dang, everyone is on edge. There is fear, bewilderment and silence.
Divorce cases are on the rise, and the law remains loaded against women.
"In a constitutional monarchy, the King has to play the role of the referee. He cannot kick the ball himself , but he must make sure that no one commits a foul."
Everyone agrees there can't be a military solution to the Maoist problem. But peace efforts only get lip service as both sides sharpen their knives.
MPs couldn't finish their homework, but for the first time the Nepali parliament showed multi-partisan maturity in passing laws that matter.