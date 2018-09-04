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Shiva Gaunle

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Articles by Shiva Gaunle

Press freedom must be defended by its maximum application

Press freedom must be defended by its maximum application

In a democracy, all private individuals have a right to privacy. People, after all, are entitled to lead dignified lives without others prying…

Stop Press

Stop Press

KIRAN PANDAY HIGHER CALLING: Editor of Nepal Samacharpatra, Pushkar Lal Shrestha at his deserted office on Thursday. His Kamana Publication was…

Fluid situation

Fluid situation

The limbo will last a little longer and create more complications

Photo Finnish

Photo Finnish

Home thoughts from an election in Finland

Fuelling change

Fuelling change

It may be too early to expect a dramatic return to normal

Containment

Containment

On the cards: everyday politicking and an arms management process that learns as it goes

Now for the hard part

Now for the hard part

The parties will find that fighting for democracy was easier than crafting a new constitution

"Not knowing if they are dead or alive is killing us."

"Not knowing if they are dead or alive is killing us."

Families of the disappeared can't take it any longer

Bloody sunrise

Bloody sunrise

The country is on red alert as the Maoists and the army go back to war

A phoney business

A phoney business

Nepal Telecom is being sacrificed

What about us?

What about us?

Four years later, political parties are still asking: what next?

Great leap sideways

Great leap sideways

Journey from the land of Maoism to the land of Mao

Kathmandu Connection

Kathmandu Connection

Kathmandu used to be a transhipment point for narcotics, now it has also emerged as a global centre for human smuggling.

Dark clouds again

Dark clouds again

How long will this period of no war, no peace drag on?

Nepali Times

Royal wrath

King Gyanendra strikes back at the political parties with an unprecedented media blitz.

FRONTLINE

FRONTLINE

In Dang, everyone is on edge. There is fear, bewilderment and silence.

Nepali Times

Splitting up

Divorce cases are on the rise, and the law remains loaded against women.

Nepali Times

Thirty years of King Birendra’s reign

"In a constitutional monarchy, the King has to play the role of the referee. He cannot kick the ball himself , but he must make sure that no one commits a foul."

Nepali Times

Peace in pieces

Everyone agrees there can't be a military solution to the Maoist problem. But peace efforts only get lip service as both sides sharpen their knives.

Nepali Times

GOOD HOUSE KEEPING

MPs couldn't finish their homework, but for the first time the Nepali parliament showed multi-partisan maturity in passing laws that matter.