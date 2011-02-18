Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Artha Beed

Share:

Articles by Artha Beed

Adieu

Adieu

Time to say goodbye!

Jaipuri lessons

Jaipuri lessons

If we are to host big events, we need to take our cue from the Jaipur Literature Festival

Bipalis should innovate

Bipalis should innovate

NRNs can start by ending the ritual of garlanding everyone on the podium

Delhi diary

Delhi diary

Nepali lessons from the world's future power center

Leveraging Brand Buddha

Leveraging Brand Buddha

Lumbini can become Nepal's economic focal point

Whose festival is it anyway?

Whose festival is it anyway?

NARESH SHRESTHA A Nepali calendar is cluttered with a number of holidays, and the 'red' marked days have risen since we acquired the status of a…

Looking east

Looking east

Cambodia has lessons to offer for Nepal's tourism

There is hope

There is hope

Nepali youths always inspire

Himalayan Bajar

Himalayan Bajar

GANGTOK—Raman Shrestha decided to convert his old bookstore into a vibrant place where writers, filmmakers, and art enthusiasts can meet. He has…

Understanding inflation

Understanding inflation

Why are prices rising?

United we brand

United we brand

If they can do it, we can do it

Changing inheritance laws

Changing inheritance laws

Rich parents don't have to mean rich children

Sister cities

Sister cities

Same same, but different

Ignored economy

Ignored economy

Maybe it's time to take matters into our own hands

Freedom to market

Freedom to market

We need to acknowledge the benefits of the market economy while ensuring it works for all

Vacancy, Nepal

Vacancy, Nepal

What does work mean for Nepalis?

Nepali Times

Professionalism and transparency

When everybody was talking about the Unity scam, the Beed was reminded about an excellent piece in this same paper ten years ago by Manisha…

Himalayan experiments

Himalayan experiments

Can Bhutan get it right?

The business of extortion

The business of extortion

Extortion thrives because we let it

Voice of the people

Voice of the people

This time it wasn't lathi-wielding police we were running from, it was party workers armed with stones and iron rods

Nepali Times

Destination overhaul

We need to change the way we think about tourism

Sustainable living

Sustainable living

Dehradun makes one wonder about the possibilities of cities

Governor's woes

Governor's woes

A to-do list for the new Governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank

Whose law is it anyway?

Whose law is it anyway?

People are making up laws that suit them

Showing 1 to 24 of 275 items