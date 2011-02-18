Nepali Times

Time to say goodbye!
If we are to host big events, we need to take our cue from the Jaipur Literature Festival
NRNs can start by ending the ritual of garlanding everyone on the podium
Nepali lessons from the world's future power center
Lumbini can become Nepal's economic focal point
NARESH SHRESTHA A Nepali calendar is cluttered with a number of holidays, and the 'red' marked days have risen since we acquired the status of a…
Cambodia has lessons to offer for Nepal's tourism
Nepali youths always inspire
GANGTOK—Raman Shrestha decided to convert his old bookstore into a vibrant place where writers, filmmakers, and art enthusiasts can meet. He has…
Why are prices rising?
If they can do it, we can do it
Rich parents don't have to mean rich children
Same same, but different
Maybe it's time to take matters into our own hands
We need to acknowledge the benefits of the market economy while ensuring it works for all
What does work mean for Nepalis?
When everybody was talking about the Unity scam, the Beed was reminded about an excellent piece in this same paper ten years ago by Manisha…
Can Bhutan get it right?
Extortion thrives because we let it
This time it wasn't lathi-wielding police we were running from, it was party workers armed with stones and iron rods
We need to change the way we think about tourism
Dehradun makes one wonder about the possibilities of cities
A to-do list for the new Governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank
People are making up laws that suit them