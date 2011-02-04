Lesson Master Feb 4, 2011 A cursory glance at Arthabeed's columns says that he is good at passing minor, trivial and insignificant touristic impressions as "big lessons for Nepal". Some notable centres of lessons from recent columns are :- - Jaipur - Dubai - Delhi -Lumbini -Cambodia -Sikkim -South Africa -Kolkata - Dehradun -Bhutan

Slarti Feb 4, 2011 Thank you for saying that #1. I am yet to read a beed article which belies the notion that the name of this column is an oxymoron. I am yet to find any sense in his economics. Unless, of course, the title means being economical with sense. Examples include his article on inheritance which he tried to pass off as an attempt to open a debate on an important subject, on expat labour in Nepal who apparently take away Nepal's GDP's worth in remittances to India, and a cack-handed attempt at explaining the phenomenon of inflation in Nepal.

Chandra Gurung Feb 4, 2011 I think Nepali Times seriously need better economics writers. I respect both Beed and Ashu, but they are really getting worse. There used to be some semblance of economics in these columns, but no more. Ashu writes about slapgate, and invariably comes back to management lessons or politics in his column. Beed used to be slightly better, but is getting too predictable now. I hope there will be (i) incisive comments on state of economy in Nepal with data based observations (ii) Comments on recently promulgated economic policies and their possible pro/cons. (iii) Sometimes --comments on regional or , even, international economic policies and how they may impact us. I also hope that they collect insights from economics professors of TU, economic policymakers at Rashtra Bank or major banks or major institutes, and cite them. There are tons of studies, and these people need to read these studies and distill them for us. Like the commentator above said, we should not be fed 'travelogue' as economic commentary. Again, I respect what you guys are doing and I like both of you guys. But I hope a positive comment will be taken positively.

hange Feb 5, 2011 Lesson Master, wow you did quite a bit of research here on Beed's past articles. Do you simply have too much time on your hand? Or do you make the time to choose an author to bash? And, finally, if Artha's work simply constitutes the minor, trivial, and insignificant, why do you bother to read them in the first place? You have the choice to not click the link my friend.

Battisputali Feb 5, 2011 Maybe it is time for Nepalitimes to try some new talent for its economics column? Chandan Sapkota could be a potential fit.

Lesson Master Feb 5, 2011 Hange, I have time on my hand. It's my time, not yours. Some future lesson locations :- - France - Lessons for Nepal's wine industry - Germany - Lessons for Nepal's auto-dealers - London Olympics 2012 - Lessons for Nepal to organise Asiad - Switzerland - Lessons for Nepal to build houses on the hills - China - Lessons for erecting a big wall on Indo-Nepal border - Japan - Lessons for how to set up vending machines everywhere Happy now?

kiddo Feb 6, 2011 Battisputali, You kidding? You want an undergraduate with no experience of Nepal to speak of to write a column in Nepali Times?

Battisputali Feb 6, 2011 Yup. Undergrads can be wise. Folks who were much younger have written for NT. What do you mean by experience?Back to topic. Travelogues or not, I enjoy the Beed's columns. But, echoing number 3, adding some data based economic analysis would not hurt.

Dr B Feb 6, 2011 I guess we are all entitled to our views and that all can accept that everyone's perceptions are as valid as the next person's. If I apply such a principle to Beed's writings then what I perceive is an attempt to show that it is often the small things and from the bottom up rather than the top down that make a difference. How many examples do you want?1. For five days, this Beed watched a group of people whose only job was to pick up the trash. No matter what was going on, no matter who was on stage, they kept at their job. Shuttle vehicles took people to their hotels and back at regular intervals, making the whole experience much more restful for the attendees. It is people like these who make events a success. Compare this with the workers at TIA who sullenly stand around as baggage is lost, delayed, mishandled or damaged. They don't want to know. 2. Most Nepalis accept that there is a high level of corruption amongst high level politicians. Compare this with the taxi driver who tries to charge 5 times the amount for a ride from Durbar Marg to Patan, or the street trader who tries to charge a tourist 10,000 rupees for a statue worth 100 rupees. Two examples of endemic corruption. 3. Look at the queues for a passport, a visa or even something relatively simple like cashing a cheque. The workers dealing with customers (now there's an alien concept in Nepal) look like zombies with no care, concern, interest or pride in their work. 4. There are companies like DMI in Nepal, who are getting better at defining professionalism, but the hosts of so-called event management firms need to learn what it is to deliver beyond people's expectations. It is not about resources, having the best audio-visual equipment, or the best venues, it is the management of such resources that makes events stand out. This comment is 100% valid and almost representative of a Nepali disease. It also exactly mirrors my own experience in Kathmandu as I try to make 6 schools better places for 1200 Dalit children. The staff seem to think its about giving them new buildings, computers, av equipment, but it's NOT. Its about them becoming better teachers, applying high personal standards, caring for their students, becoming child centred. My perception of what the Beed is saying is that economic sense can be built from the bottom up as much as the top down, that each individual must take responsibility, that what each individual does matters. From the toilet cleaners at TIA to the Ministers in Office, from the traders in Thamel to the Head of Police, from the taxi drivers in Durbar Marg to CEO's of banks. All you have to do is to "see sense"!

Gole Feb 7, 2011 What this country needs, it seems is a Jaipur Foot! We have by now lost one foot already due to gangrene.

Sargam Feb 7, 2011 Why make us do maths of school? When we would rather be playing kiss chase!?!

Chandra Gurung Feb 8, 2011 Dr B, "the street trader who tries to charge a tourist 10,000 rupees for a statue worth 100 rupees" is not an example of endemic corruption. If you had taken undergraduate microeconomics, you would know that it is called first degree of price discrimination, and it actually makes market efficient. The street trader is guessing that the value of the statue for the tourist is 10,000 Rupees. By trying to charge as much as possible, he is trying to extract consumer surplus. It is, in a way, similar to what auctioneer trying to sell a rare painting would do. As long as the tourist is not forced to buy a statue, a street vendor can price his good anything.

Lesson Master Feb 8, 2011 Dr. B, you are like an interpreter of poetry. You see meanings and intuit sense where there are none. Carry on!

Dr B Feb 8, 2011 #12 Chandra GurungThank you for the "microeconomics lesson" even if expressed a little condescendingly to a humble psychologist like myself. On your degrees of price discrimination scale, where does the taxi driver charging 5 times over the odds sit, or the NGO officer who wanted baksheesh to facilitate our own aid work, or the politician who awards contracts to the corporations who pay for his children'r education abroad, or the municipality officials who set up dummy accounts for non existent teachers salaries .......? #13 Lesson Master Your are incorrect, I intuit no sense or meaning in your response.

slarti Feb 8, 2011 Dr B, thats a great question and with apologies to Chandra Gurung, I think the first answer is that while his example is behaving lamentably, your examples are behaving illegally. You may not intuit sense or meaning in Lesson Master's comment because that is not fantastic poetry but mere facts expressed in prose. While your defense of beed's incredible exploits is admirable, it is unnecessary. While it is universally agreed that the Beed is smart enough to write a terrifyingly named book (Unleashing Nepal - on who?) and getting invited to various prestigious gatherings, it does not show in his writings here. You excerpts are good enough to deserve commentary but you can also get that kind of commentary a dime a dozen. There is a lot that one wishes to say, but I will stop here.

Dr B Feb 8, 2011 #15 Slarti Thank you, I think!

Chandra Gurung Feb 9, 2011 Thanks Slarti for your note. To Dr B, I am sad that pointing out an erroneous example constitutes "condescending". haat jodera galti point out garnuparne ta haina hola ni.:) Your other examples are different from the one I raised objection on. On the side note, when a psychologist is commenting on an economic column, he/she should always remember that his/her understand of economics is less than ideal and his comments on it are more likely to be wrong than he/she thinks.

Dr B Feb 9, 2011 Chandra GurungThere you go again, you really just can't help yourself can you? "On the side note, when a psychologist is commenting on an economic column, he/she should always remember that his/her understand of economics is less than ideal and his comments on it are more likely to be wrong than he/she thinks." That's about as clear a statement of the condescending type you are likely to see and quite different in "tone" from the beginning of my own initial posting where I said "I guess we are all entitled to our views and that all can accept that everyone's perceptions are as valid as the next person's" Your response fits into a similar category with commentators on forums such as these where the focus is on the messenger and not the message, and there is little or no debate about message or meaning. You'll be telling me next that "one who is not Nepali should always remember that his/her understanding of Nepal is less than ideal and his comments on it are more likely to be wrong than he/she thinks"

Sargam Feb 9, 2011 Dr.B, Your comments are most welcome. But if you try to dump Nepalese with a commie's viewpoint like Arthur is doing right from the beginning you will be discarded. I for one appreciate your tidbits. Take that for granted

Chandra Gurung Feb 9, 2011 Dr B: Your comments were actually entirely expected. You are the one who 1. Writes "Dr" in front of his name, and volunteers to introduce himself as a "psychologists". Both of these information are extraneous to the arguments we are making. What you are or who you are has nothing to do with the discussion here, and you could have kept those informtion to yourself. But as things stand, you have a habit of writing lengthy comment, introducing yourself to unanimous posters unnecessarily, and yet, it seems you are unwilling to take responsibility of the consequences arising from your action. 2. When someone points out a mistake in your lengthy comment, you don't care about his main point, but asks counter question and accuse him of being condescending. 3. And yet, in your last posting, you accuse me of focusing on messenger and not message. 4. Your arguments are ill informed, and ,as your last two lines show, speculative. Grow up, kid. You are not a Dr that you claim you are. College Admissions will be opening soon, and I hope you get into a decent college. Keep on reading "plus two" schools' advertisements in the Kathmandu Post.

Lesson Master Feb 9, 2011 On the other hand, judging from the response of Dr. B, it is possible that Dr. B is indeed a PhD doctor in psychology, as he claims. His laughable response is an example of how most Nepali PhDs behave in public forums. Here's how to identify them :- These men are eager to offer up their credentials in all the wrong places as a substitute for thought. They mistake (1) the act of arguing in public with (2) the act of constructing good arguments to make a point in public.

Dr B Feb 9, 2011 Sargam, sorry, I don't quite understand your comment about "dumping Nepalese with a commies viewpoint like Arthur you will be dumped"? Me a commie, my ultra right wing capitalist friends will be laughing their socks off at that. I can't actually remember agreeing with anything Arthur has written but maybe you were being allegorical. Chandra Gurung, and still you persist with your personal attacks on me: "not a Dr (yes I am and have been for 40 years), Kid, (I'm probably double your age), psychologist, (merely mentioned to highlight that I had studied something entirely different from economics as raised by you) Just re read that post and ask yourself about the number of assumptions and condescensions. Astounding. You pile on your condescension like a tap so probably need some help yourself. Here's a small piece of advice from the website mentioned: Stop assuming that you know more than the other person. This is not necessarily the case. As a whole, we know a great deal. As separate entities, while we may be expert in one small part of our field/hobby/profession/passion, we don't know it all and we have a great deal to teach and learn from each another. Instead, treat each encounter with a person as an opportunity to learn more, to expand your own knowledge and to gain an ally. Taken from How To Stop Being A Condescending Person

N Jha Feb 9, 2011 "I guess we are all entitled to our views and that all can accept that everyone's perceptions are as valid as the next person's" While we are all entitled to our views, everyone's perception is not as valid as the next person's. Though Chandra Gurung did not say it, I would say that "one who is not Nepali should always remember that his/her understanding of Nepal is less than ideal and his comments on it are more likely to be wrong than he/she thinks" and I will defend that view for as long as you would like. Regarding your excerpts, I would urge you to read them again, they offer nothing but bland observation that every Nepali makes and perfectly understands.

Dr. Harke Feb 10, 2011 Dear friends: This not time for Jaipure- lesson , now time is tending towards Kolhapure lesson. Wait only few ays result will come very soon ?

Chandra Gurung Feb 10, 2011 Dr B, Khai aru ke bhanau. You steadfastly refuse to accept any lesson. Arthabeed may have to write many more "lessons from location XXX" to convince you of something perfectly reasonable. Lord have mercy on your patients.