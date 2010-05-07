Sargam May 7, 2010

Wall Street Vampires and Maoists Zombies both sanguinary We had been bowled over with admiration at the way the Western world behaved and rekindled the hope both politically as well as economically after the disaster of the WW II. How bold was the Occident under the aegis of the USA, never got deterred, always hobnobbing with the worst-case scenarios, step by step, by skipping over all social untoward and implicit hindrances. That is called the outstanding determination and fortitude of human kind to survive and win over the unwanted obstacles on their way forth.Â Either way, the world was put before a last-ditch option, i.e. either liberal or communist after the devastating treaty of Yalta between Roosevelt, Churchill one side and Stalin opposing them. The commitment of advocates of the free world was not at all bad in comparison with the impending downfall of communism that followed later on. What we noticed is that the communism died of its own hideous demons and the absence of democracy. Would the liberalism follow the same route and shall die of its individualism as well as its obesity caused by the greed of Bankers and their creation the infamous hedge funds? Was not it Adam Smith who championed and developed that the research of individual profit conditioned the collective enrichment? Is that always spot-on and applicable? Most pointedly, Karl Marx's "prescription failed but his description was prescient." Also, let us add up that the aim does not really matter, what counts are the different and sinuous paths trudged upon to reach this aim. This is valid for those countries which are still seeking it but are unable to take the right path to lead them to their goal, i.e. The Holy Grail of Democracy. The Western world scrambled for two axioms, namely, democracy and liberalism. We admit that such a choice through democracy inferred from very scratch to be quite efficient, which gave opportunities for the right men to come to the fore in times of crises by occupying highly coveted jobs of the Head of States, the statesmen, the searchers, the scientists, the artists, the writers and so on. No doubt, it brought about also the disparities. There were the haves and the have-nots. The latter with low income could hardly enjoy what they saw that they could not get. Next, arrived the globalization with its jumble of outsourcing, cheap commodity trades, Walt-Marts and et al. Now, what place do they merit those so called laggards? The new Asian giants namely China and India are slowly but surely occupying more and more important positions in the vast arena of global trades. Moreover, global imbalances relevant to China's reserve of 2.250 trillion dollars (approx.) and the USA's deficit of 1.400 trillion dollars (approx.) would be for upshot the economical stalemate if not the slump. Without a strong market discipline all financial systems will be in peril. How the financial catastrophe of Greece, mostly caused by the greed and financial bad advices centered on bonuses and perks of Wall Street's champion Goldman Sachs' employees , will evolve, will surely give us an example not to follow in future transactions. On the spur of the moment, the lunatic fringe of wild capitalism of beggar-thy-neighbor hits hard the ancient communist countries such as Russia and China. It appears that it is far easier to change politics than to change the system. The wild capitalism infused into these aforesaid countries, we hardly know about what would be the consequences in the long run. Anyway, the brand China does not inspire trust for the time being in foreign countries because of its very troublesome political and social systems and the present government does hardly inspire trust in its method of handling domestic economy all spearheaded to exportation with less economic incentives for household consumption. Still, we are looking forward to a write-up from some European and American think tanks, to show the readers graphically as to what harms have been done to the Occidental economies by the constant devaluation of Japanese Yen and Chinese currency Renminbi. Is that the appropriate way to hype their exportation and to keep low the interest rates and then buy the Occidental stakes and make substantial plus values by jeopardizing the Occidental economies? These days most of the think tanks have alerted public concerned namely, Joseph E. Stieglitz, the former economic adviser to Bill Clinton in the White House , Washington, USA who has written a master piece "Another world" to tackle the ravages caused by wild capitalism as well as globalization. Meanwhile, Jacques Attali, former chairman of the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) has written an "Essay on the future" wherein he argues that world is bound to slip toward the sustainable economic developments as well as the NGOs (Non governmental organizations) and microcredit Banks. Would that be the alternative proposition to the existing capitalism? This leads us to a few home truths that the European socio-liberal democracy of center-left tendency is more prone to progressive tendencies of today's world where folks thrive for more social justice. As such as it is happening everywhere a binary system where ruling parties pivot around the center between center-right and center-left thereby throwing out of political scene the extreme-right and extreme- left parties. All said and done, we the commoners have the impression to live between two kinds of sanguinary and how much lofty but crumbling conceptions of economic life; on one side it is called capitalism which behaves like Dracula, the so called deadly vampire of Transylvania Mountains, and on the other side the dead but still jolting communism and its derivative Maoism like Zombie of Africa and of New Orleans cult of voodoo, all set to jump onto our throats to suck our blood by all means. Could we for a while put aside all our 'ifs' and 'buts', then step forward inch by inch as a down floor dancer of tango, and head slowly toward somewhere, where exists the imponderable and ethereal world of beatitude and self accomplishment rather than an abyss of horrors. Should the meek decide it is time to inherit the earth?