|
RADHESHYAM KHATIWADA
The Beed wonders: why do we take this lying down? Instead of resisting it, why do businesses volunteer to collect money on behalf of political parties, perversely suggesting that a one-window policy be implemented to simplify extortion? Perhaps extortion is deeply rooted in our societies. Since the old days, priests from all religions have extorted what they can from devotees.Our rituals, especially relating to death, are a great platform for priests to get the most out of us. If we are good at making money out of dead people, why not make money for leaders who are live and kicking? So when you are used to being fleeced at temples, rituals, schools, hospitals, cable television serivice providers and internet providers, you tend to be more prepared for extortion.
We have also had a history of state-sponsored extortion. Talk to the tax payer who wants to be honest and pay taxes. Does he not get extorted by the tax official? What about government contracts or government jobs: doesn't securing them involve succumbing to the demands of people in power? Does one get to complete a land transaction deal in this country without being extorted by land revenue officials or touts who fill in forms that no one ever understands? Is it not extortion on the part of government to charge high airport tax and not do anything about airport maintenance, or charge high vehicle import taxes without delivering better roads?
In all fields we see forceful donations are a way of life, be it among college students wanting money to go on vacations dubbed educational tours or neighbours going on a money collection spree for street lighting that actually ends up funding a big feast. We give in to people forcing us to pay money by way of deusi and bhailo contributions during tihar and everyday we pay for parking in places that the municipality says it has nothing to do with.
Extortion is like corruption, and it is deeply rooted in our society. The Beed terms it the 'two laddoo syndrome'. If we are ready to bribe gods for our own good, why should it be surprising when we bribe mere mortals? Similarly, when we are so used to being extorted in the name of religion or government, why would we react differently when we are being held to ransom by political parties?
Only a two-pronged solution can solve this. First, law and order under a strong state that can actually punish extortion. Second, political contributions have to be legalised and regulated so that people can make legitimate contributions to political parties with full disclosure, with political parties maintaining transparency. If public companies are to publish their finances in newspapers why shouldn't we expect the same of political parties?
We need to have more public debates on this issue as there is a very fine line between volunteerism and crime.