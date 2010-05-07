himalaya May 9, 2010 yesto pani din aayo ....aba hami k garney

himalaya May 9, 2010 where r my comments ????

pravasi nepali May 9, 2010 Maobadi cadres haru; u should be verry happy and thanking ur stars that the strike has been postponed. The public sentiments against u is on the boil and bhagwan kasam if u try to do this again; they will selectively eliminate you by beating u in public and may be hanging you. You came to kathmandu, terrorised the locales; brought innocent and gullible gaules from hills forcefully; in dream of eating fokat ko masu bhaat. Nepal is not ur mother's pewaa; that u can do whatever u want. To those stupid cadres, Go back to ur gauu gharr; work hard and contribute to national economy by boosting agriculture. Without working; nobody gets food.But u are doing the opposite; u are crippling the national economy paving the way for foreign powers to annex nepal. If u can't do sth; at least let others do it. And i am sure; u all are locales from villages,small towns; who have nothing to do other except whistling at girls at padheru; smoking heroine; etc,

Arthur May 9, 2010 What a cute way to put it: 1. The Maoists clearly did not want the crowd to swell so they blocked off Kupondole till their leader Pampha Bhusal came and cleared the streets. In other words the part of the rally decided to march through an area blocked by Maoists and a Maoist Politburo member cleared the way for them! 2. The patience of YCL was tested, and it was not long before they decided enough was enough. When the thinning crowd was stopped at Bhadrakali, they went after the group that stood between two cordons of police. We were forced to run â€“ but while in 1990 it was from lathi-wielding cops, this time it was from stone-pelting and rod-wielding party workers. In other words gangsters infiltrated in the crowd "tested" the YCL by pelting stones at them until they "decided enough was enough" and chased them. Check this link. Presumably Artha Beed was not one of the gangsters and should not have been chased. But using such "cute" language to convey a dishonest impression of what happened shows that he is on the same side as the gangsters.

Dr B May 10, 2010 This surely is what true "people power" is all about, the "invaded" fighting back against the "invaders" the non violent fighting back against the violent, (sic) the spontaneous fighting back against the orchestrated, people with a real cause fighting back against those who don't even know why they are there!Well done again A/S, stay safe. B

Dr B May 10, 2010 #6 Arthur What a cute way YOU put it! "Presumably Artha Beed was not one of the gangsters and should not have been chased. But using such "cute" language to convey a dishonest impression of what happened shows that he is on the same side as the gangsters." Your use of the word dishonest is particularly "cute" since it implies a deliberate act on the part of Sujeev to mislead. Of course it is possible that his observations were mistaken since he can presumably only report on what he saw and felt. If that is the case then his comment may be misleading, but deliberately so? That's a hell of an assumption.

ripvanwinkle May 10, 2010 arthur=nincomPOOPhis vocabulary: journalist=gangster photojornalists=spies general public=miscreant royalist NT=indian agenda so that for you the peaceful gathering was: gangster and spies getiing together with miscreant royalist to fulfil the indian agenda. get a life dimwit. speedy recovery for prabin maharjan, would have pleaded for justice but justice is a fairy tale in this new nepal.

rohit May 10, 2010 Napal maoist wanna create a new Kampuchea , based on Polpot , they should never be allowed to run this nation or they will turn Nepal into a Maoist Laboratory like North korea and cambodia , and the whole generation oF nepali community will suffer irrepariable damages . NEVER EVER , FOLLOW THE HISTORY <

Arthur May 10, 2010 Yes Dr B, it was deliberately misleading. It deliberately created the impression that the Maoist party tried to forcibly prevent the rally and then attacked the participants. If he had not seen the gangsters "testing" the YCL by throwing stones at them, that might be just a mistaken observation. But he did see (and approved of) the "testing", without mentioning what it was. By mentioning that the YCL "decided enough is enough" without mentioning what they had enough of (stone throwing) he deliberately misleads the reader to create an impression of the YCL simply attacking because they did not approve of the rally. I used the milder term "cute" to describe the first quote, where he reports a Maoist politburo member helping to clear the way, but indicates this somehow reflects badly on the Maoists. The second quote was not just "cute" but deliberately misleading. There were tens of thousands of people at the rally. Many of them as hostile to the Maoists as Artha Beed. They know, and he knows that the crowd as a whole was not attacked. Only those near gangsters throwing stones at Maoists were chased, including Artha Beed. I generously assume that he was not one of those actually throwing the stones and so should not have been chased. But his report shows clearly that he approved of such "testing" but was too hypocritical to describe it accurately.

SS May 10, 2010 i feel so sorry for Kamred Arthur's parents for giving birth to someone like him/her. ukus mukus huncha Kamred ko kura padhda.

Dr B May 10, 2010 Arthur, I am trying really hard to follow your logic and interpretation here but not getting very far. Perhaps you could help me further:First you say that "it deliberately created the impression that the Maoist party tried to forcibly prevent the rally and then attacked the participants." So my first question is, did the Maoists attack the rally participants or not and if not are we being misled into thinking that they did, when in fact they didn't? Second you say " ........ gangsters "testing" the YCL by throwing stones at them..." thereby linking testing with stone throwing which may or not be true with YOU now trying to mislead! So my second question is were you there and can you substantiate that the substantial event that tested the Maoist supporters was stone throwing?

hange May 10, 2010 Arthur, maybe you're the one who's "cute" here. The YCL tried to stop the rally, plain and simple. The Maoists didn't want to appear to be stopping the rally, so they had to act like they didn't care while actively trying to stop it on the ground. Were you there? Were you there when YCL goons threatened us with, "Tulai aaja marna manlagako chaa?" (Do you want to die today?) Or is that too cute for you Arthur? Perhaps it's not Beed's article that should be called "cute", but, rather, the taunts, shouts, and threats of the marauding bands of YCL. Cute enough for you Arthur?

Baburam May 11, 2010 YCL is the MILITIA of the Maoist. Or is it The Black Shirt? Baburam.

Srijan May 11, 2010 #4. Arthur "In other words the part of the rally decided to march through an area blocked by Maoists.." Wake up dude, Nepal is not like an industrialized nations where you can find myriads of routes to get from point A to point B..Dear Alien, can you please enlighten me by suggesting the alternative routes? Your terrorist comrades were eagerly waiting to "receive" the peace activists on possible routes!! I know, you love to be entertained with a real life horror drama..But, unfortunately we Nepalis are the ones who are playing the victims and Maoists' the devil....Just bear with us dude, the real climax is still to come!!

Pramod Karki May 11, 2010 i don't know enough about politics but i think in the next election i will vote for maoists. i have not travelled much in nepal but all the people who came to kathmandu last week looked like poor villagers. everyone keeps talking about 'janata' but i finally understand what the janata want. most of them support maoists. i talked to many of them on the road. there were 70 year olds too. it was very sad to see people in kathmandu treating them like enemies. i saw the peace rally live on tv. i saw the clashes. the way the police was protecting the well-to-do people and chasing the villagers away. it was very sad. i heard the white shirts chanting 'prachanda murdabaad, prachanda lai phaasi' etc. one khukuri was seized from a peace rally participant. it didn't come in the news but i saw it live on tv. the tv journalist did not let the maoist supporter speak when he tried to explain. he dismissed him and let the khukuri-carrying boy speak instead. i saw many examples like that on tv. it makes me very sad.

Incestuous Nepali Media May 11, 2010 Nepali media and majority of these columnists, incl the so called civil society are the most vacillating and opportunistic lot, who is used over and over by diff political parties and external powers. The way they put things before you is almost always partisanship, and it gets shriller by the day. Wait and watch how they come sucking Maoist kneecaps in the near future when the comrades come to absolute power.

jange May 11, 2010 # 9,11,12, 14 You are all wasting your time arguing along these lines. The key question is- Should the Maoists be allowed to continue using volence and intimidation as part of their political methods? Arthur's argument is that Maoist violence has got us all these political achievements so why not continue along those lines until we get a perfect society. After all, the CA, removal of the monarchy and the whole New Nepal thing would not have been possible without Maoist violence. So, if it is OK to use violence to have these political objectives why do you all protest when a little more violence is used to get even more political achievements?

Arthur May 11, 2010 Srijan #14, hange #12, Naturally bridges and other roads are blocked during a general shutdown. This prevents vehicle movement but does not prevent walking to a rally. If you want to march through a blockcade instead of just walking through, you are going to have to negotiate an agreement to pass through or have a "tense standoff". No I was not there. But I have read reports of the incidents and can read between the lines. For example Kunda Dixit in Anatomy of a resistance says: At Kopundole they found the main road to the bridge blocked by Maoists. There was a tense standoff, bricks were hurled, and some of the people in the front were beaten with sticks. His english is excellent so if it had been Maoists hurling bricks, he would have said "Maoists hurled bricks". For anti-Maoists hurling bricks it is standard to write passively "bricks were hurled" just as one says "the Maoist violence led to 13,000 deaths" instead of "security forces killed more than 10,000 alleged Maoists". Kunda Dixit does not mention that a Maoist politburo member cleared the way for the rally to proceed after the standoff. Instead he boasts: After a while, the Patan resistance team walked back to Mangal Bajaar. There, they spotted a pickup flying a red flag. They got the occupants to alight, and started tipping the truck over. Local shopkeepers, frustrated and angry over the prolonged closure, lent a hand and managed to topple the car. Whether it was "local shopkeepers" or more likely, UML and Congress gangsters, that is not the behaviour of people simply walking to a rally for peace. Artha Beed does mention that it was the Maoist politburo member who ended the tense standoff by clearing the way so that people attending the rally could march through instead of just walking through. But his "cute" description makes that too sound bad. Neither of them mentions that among this "Patan resistance team", Sanjay Pandit, the president of Nepal Student Union of Kantipur Valley College, was caught with a Khukuri at Kupondole area. Dr B #11, if the Maoists had wanted to forcibly prevent the rally it would have been forcibly stopped. It is remarkable that perhaps 25,000 irate KTM middle class did turn up for a rally against the strike. Feel free to boast about that. But don't kid yourself that they were attacked by the much larger numbers of much tougher people supporting the strike and won some battle against them. Artha Beed is at least accurate in describing what those few who were attacked were doing - running away, even though he does not mention that they were chased for throwing stones or being near people who threw stones. If there had been a general attack there would have been no rally, just lots of running. Since I was not there I cannot personally substantiate that the substantial event that "tested" the Maoist supporters was stone throwing. Artha Beed does read comments and sometimes responds to them. It will be interesting to see whether he chooses to elaborate on his description of the "testing". Since he was there and you trust him, he could substantiate your own beliefs by confirming that it was some other "testing" or at least confirm your belief that the impression you yourself gained that it was not stone throwing was not the result of deliberate dishonesty by confirming that it was in fact stone throwing. That would certainly be evidence the misleading impression was not deliberate but arose from the inexperience of a financial columnist writing an eyewitness account as a reporter.

jange May 11, 2010 Only one question remains:- Should the Maoists be allowed to continue using violence as a means to achieve their political ends? Until you answer this question clearly and unequivocally all your analysis will be meaningless.

JP May 11, 2010 #18 Arthur, "Naturally bridges and other roads are blocked during a general shutdown. This prevents vehicle movement but does not prevent walking to a rally. If you want to march through a blockade instead of just walking through, you are going to negotiate an agreement to pass through or have a "tense standoff". For a "foreigner" claiming to have an interest in Nepali issue, You sound a lot like Dina Nath Sharma. So it is "natural" for people walking in groups (you word = march) to negotiate an agreement? When did public infrastructure because the Maoist's personal property? to quote one of your own. Oh, and thanks for the link to Krishnasenonline. We think that ought to be pretty objective. NO? Whether the khukuri was planted by Maoists or he was actually carrying one is obviously in the eyes of the beholder. But isn't khukuri "not a weapon", again according to one of your own.....Mr Deb Gurung. I hope Arthabeed does not reply to your drivel, where you have responded to the conveniently handpicked quotes.

Sargam May 11, 2010 *Pramod Karki, I firmly hope that you do not belong in the big and prestigious family of the ancient CEO of Nepal Electrical Department of near Narayanhiti, very dear to my heart for having given quite a number of elite to Nepalese society without giving into the Kathmanduite club of celebs. Otherwise they'll feel quite ashamed of your berserk purposes with your gyrations to flaunt your uppishness that nobody admires but you. For you everyone else is by implication an utter jerk who understands nothing about what is happening in Nepal where just a few days back some rednecks of all ragbag rural society came to do all sorts of rabble-rousing and vandalism in the capital to the detriment of all existing human laws. Your sort of devil-may-care attitude cultivating somewhat lackadaisical demeanor will one day sink you in a cupful of water because you see not far than your tip of nose. Maoists if they arrive at comforting what is their veritable intent you should be ready for at least 3 decades to carry their yoke on your frail shoulders while you'll be spied at your home itself by your own family members for the sake of the party as erstwhile in DDR (East Germany) they were compelled to do so. For your information, just see what has happened to Laos during these about 30 something more years of Maoism, albeit this country has all possible facilities available. Because of Maoists' psycho-rigidity of mindset this country is doomed to backwardness as all alien countries dislike to invest in a communist country without any prior concessions. Maybe you are for the time being traversing the period of feelgood factor but it doesn't last very long as it is. After the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 some of us went to Prague to feel the new wave of palpable liberty the Tzechs were supposed to feel and some of us asked them how come for more than 40 years they tolerated themselves to be in a communist regime without freedom to move and liberty to express themselves? They replied, "It's very easy because our communist propaganda before the WWII was so high and Dubcek was so convincing at that time that we accepted to follow him even when some of us perished in the Soviet gulag. People are like a horde of sheep. When the first one goes downhill into the precipice all others follow him without thinking about the consequences. After it is too late for the repenting. We lost 45 years of our lifetime." I did my job to alert you folks. I know you are all grown up lot of populace. Your decision shall be crucial for Nepal.

Arthur May 11, 2010 jange, #25 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:27 PM NST #37 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:32 PM NST #24 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:33 PM NST #48 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:34 PM NST #19 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:35 PM NST #40 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:42 PM NST #2 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:57 PM NST Is there some point to this cut and paste repetition? Wouldn't it have more impact if you at least pretended to be responding to what others are saying instead of just repeating your mantras? Are you feeling more isolated now that more people are joining in from different points of view and feel a need to compensate by repetition? Also I am puzzled, if there is some point to this repetitive chanting, why not also add it to some of the other topics? You seem to only have last week's mantra at: #2 Posted on: 07 MAY 2010 | 3:13 PM NST and a slight variation on a previous mantra at: #1 Posted on: 07 MAY 2010 | 3:59 PM NST Surely you could have added the current mantra to those two and there are even other topics where you haven't said anything at all? Are you becoming bored and lazy with your assigned duties. Are you being paid per comment? Anyway it took you a whole 30 minutes from 2:27 to 2:57 for only 7 repetitions. Let's see how quickly it can be exposed in all 9 topics with some automation. I'm hoping for only 2 minutes from earliest to latest, but it may depend on the moderation.

Budabaaje May 12, 2010 The King was actually right about the Maoists. They are untrustworthy and only a strong stick can bring them in line. The king's hardline strategy was much more likely to have brought the Maoists into the "mainstream" as a truly "normal and civilian" democratic party, because then the Maoists would see, in no uncertain terms, that there were no other options. Instead, we Nepalis followed this softie method of "safe-landing" them. Our intellectuals were foolish and politicians too short-sighted to take this softie stance. We have already lost 4 years following this politically correct and nice-sounding, but unrealistic, softie stance. No more time to loose now. Softie stance has failed. King was right. Nepalis should acknowledge our mistake. We were too harsh on the king. He was trying to do the right thing, which we did not realize then. We should accept and learn from our mistake. Bring back the monarchy! How can we punish someone for being right?!

Pritha May 12, 2010 ARTHUR: have you been to Nepal? Just curious.

Artha Beed May 12, 2010 @ all thanks for the comments and getting the discussions going...if we are to build a pluralistic society, surely debates and agreements to disagree have to continue...but we should not push ourselves too far that we cannot even have healthy discussions....now its time to put pressure on the government to do something concrete....Maoist easing the pressure should no way be read as they being cornered or exasperated!

Anti-arthur May 12, 2010 AL said, "We are bound to truth, but not always bound to succeed." Jange, "Only one question remains:- Should the Maoists be allowed to continue using violence as a means to achieve their political ends?" DK aka Arthur aka MD naturalized American citizen using refugee route where he claimed to be victim of Maoists, does not have shame.

Arthur May 12, 2010 JP #18, for more on the Khukuri see #15 from Pramod Karki. Also compare the polite way that comment is written with your own derisive tone that dismisses issues of fact as merely "in the eye of the beholder" and compare it with the more extreme aggression in the reply from Sargam in #21. A total of 8 Maoists were killed during the general strike (mainly in Birgunj, but some in KTM). No anti-Maoists were killed. You can count that as a victory if you like. But there are far more people like Pramod Karki in KTM than there are people like you or Sargam and they see with their own eyes not just with the eyes of the media, so don't be too sure that there won't be a bigger Maoist majority at the next elections even in KTM. Artha Beed #25, good luck with your "pressure on the government to do something concrete". It is a pity you choose not to make your description of "testing" the patience of the YCL more concrete.

PS May 12, 2010 Arthur @22 The question jange has raised is very legitimate and that's the question we Nepalese have and we deserve an answer. In fact, that's a very simple "YES" or "NO" question. Why don't you do the honors of answering it since your support for Maoists seem unconditional.

Arthur May 13, 2010 PS #28, I already answered jange's question: "Should the Maoists be allowed to continue using violence as a means to achieve their political ends?" in #27 with a link showing that 8 Maoists were killed just during this general strike. Also read the rest of #27 carefully. You may not have seen that when you posted #28 as #27 was posted only a few minutes before. Or you may simply ignore it. You may also have missed the earlier gloating about murders of Maoists by criminal gangs by commentators in Maoist insecurity. I posted a link then which showed that the overwhelming majority of political killings since the ceasefire had been murders of Maoists. More than 80 since the start of the peace process (INSEC, a UML front, says 72). Here is the link again. It showed that during the previous five months another 14 had been murdered. No amount of repetitive chanting can change the actual facts about who is being violent. Just as Artha Beed's discrete silence about the stone throwing that "tested" the YCL cannot change the facts about why he was chased. The whole point of the present MKN government is to preserve the old feudal army as a force that can again be used to kill more than 10,000 people instead of carrying out the democratization and integration of the two armies that was agreed in the peace agreement. It has no achievements other than prevening democratization of the army and delaying elections under a constitution. Violence is what forced the old parties to agree to the peace agreement and a new Nepal. Either the peace agreement will be carried out, including democratization of the Nepal Army and integration of the two armies or there will be another civil war with more violence. The choice is entirely up to those trying to hold on to the status quo. They can accept defeat in peaceful elections under a constitution or they can go back to war. The Maoists have already chosen not go back to war and have proved that choice. The Maoists will certainly not surrender their right to fight back or their capabilities for doing so while the status quoists cling to their feudal army and continue murdering them. Their restraint in the face of continual provocations is both wise and admirable. The hypocrisy of those chanting about non-violence is so self evident that it convinces nobody but themselves.

yam gurung May 13, 2010 Budhha santi ko desh katha banna tale.Nepali le Nepali lai betha dna thale. Yo Nepali janta haruko hos kahile aune ho.Yo ta bideshi haru ko 'Divide and Rule Policy' ko ranniti ho.

True Nepali May 14, 2010 Very well written article on the expression of feelings of the denizens of Kathmandu. You have rightly written that the people will no longer tolerate bandhs which undermine the source of earning in the valley. There are millions in the valley who live from hand to mouth. All parties must abide by the rule - live and let live. Maoist have the mindset that they are only entitled to protest not others. If they do not change this atttitide and practise they will be the black sheep of the society and ostrasized by the society. They have already devastated the country and economy. For God's sake no more politics. Let us focus on the economy like China and India, our neighbors, and create more jobs within the country so that people do not have to travel overseas for seeking petty jobs when such employment can be created in the country itself.