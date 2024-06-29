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Bhrikuti Rai

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Articles by Bhrikuti Rai

Europe is the new destination for Nepali migrant workers

Europe is the new destination for Nepali migrant workers

But they are being cheated by recruiters and sent to out-of-the-way places for low-paying jobs

Drawing a line in the sand

Drawing a line in the sand

A year after Dilip Mahato was killed by the sand mafia, his family still seeks justice, and illegal mining continues unabated

How does the Nepali media cover rape?

How does the Nepali media cover rape?

The rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Kanchanpur last week was the latest in a series of crimes nationwide reported daily and with…

Nepali Times

Shailee on top of the world again

The Nepali ex-journalist has climbed Mt Everest, and here in Manhattan she is on top of the world again.

Nepali Times

Beware of fake news

Inaccurate news of the Kailali killings were an example of how facts can be bent to suit different versions of the truth

Nepali Times

Time to prey

Escaped traffickers are back in business luring quake survivors with promises of a better life for their children

Nepali Times

Sindhupalchok’s sorrow

The hard-hit district is losing hope despite being so close to the capital

Nepali Times

Getting away with (almost) anything

The Supreme Court has released on light bail a fake doctor charged with embezzling millions meant for upgrading medical care in Humla

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Not so happily ever after

The number of Nepali women filing for divorce is rising

Nepali Times

Progress on hold

Acquiring land for large infrastructure projects is deterring investors

Nepali Times

Fighting for yarsa

The recent yarsagumba dispute has thrown into sharp focus how the question of natural resources will be addressed in future

Nepali Times

Fighting for yarsa

The recent yarsagumba dispute has thrown into sharp focus how the question of natural resources will be addressed in future

Nepali Times

Waste should not be wasted

Reuse, reduce and recycle: the answer to Kathmandu Valley’s garbage problem

Nepali Times

Lake 464

PICS: ALTON C. BYERSThe lake in the remote Hongu Basin in eastern Nepal is so recent it doesn’t even have a name. It is just known by its…

Lake 464

Lake 464

Bhrikuti Rai The lake in the remote Hongu Basin in eastern Nepal is so recent it doesn’t even have a name. It has a number: Lake 464. An…

Nepali Times

Knowing how to ask for help

Nepal’s new foreign aid policy must balance urgent infrastructure spending with investment in social sectors

Visualisation: Nepal’s foreign aid policy

Visualisation: Nepal’s foreign aid policy

Nepal’s new foreign aid policy will have to balance urgent infrastructure investment with the need to invest in the social sector. Text by:…

Nepali Times

Just want justice

The quest for justice unites two women whose relatives were killed and disappeared by the Nepal Army and the Maoists

Selling sympathy

Selling sympathy

Beware of fake orphanages that exploit children and fleece bleeding-heart donors BHRIKUTI RAI Lojung Kippa Sherpa is from the mountains of…

Nepali Times

Selling sympathy

Beware of fake orphanages that exploit children and fleece bleeding-heart donors

Nepali Times

What to do while waiting for the Melamchi mirage?

Don’t ask what the municipality can do for you, just start storing your own rainwater.

Nepali Times

Nepal learns from the Negev

A unique program has brought 200 young Nepali farmers to Israel to learn new farming techniques

Nepali Times

Tresspassing into nature

Planned new east-west railroad and Hulaki highway threaten the Chitwan National Park

Nepali Times

It's a boy!

A newborn elephant brings joy in Sauraha

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