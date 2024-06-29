Nepali Times

But they are being cheated by recruiters and sent to out-of-the-way places for low-paying jobs
A year after Dilip Mahato was killed by the sand mafia, his family still seeks justice, and illegal mining continues unabated
The rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Kanchanpur last week was the latest in a series of crimes nationwide reported daily and with…
The Nepali ex-journalist has climbed Mt Everest, and here in Manhattan she is on top of the world again.
Inaccurate news of the Kailali killings were an example of how facts can be bent to suit different versions of the truth
Escaped traffickers are back in business luring quake survivors with promises of a better life for their children
The hard-hit district is losing hope despite being so close to the capital
The Supreme Court has released on light bail a fake doctor charged with embezzling millions meant for upgrading medical care in Humla
The number of Nepali women filing for divorce is rising
Acquiring land for large infrastructure projects is deterring investors
The recent yarsagumba dispute has thrown into sharp focus how the question of natural resources will be addressed in future
Reuse, reduce and recycle: the answer to Kathmandu Valley’s garbage problem
PICS: ALTON C. BYERSThe lake in the remote Hongu Basin in eastern Nepal is so recent it doesn’t even have a name. It is just known by its…
Bhrikuti Rai The lake in the remote Hongu Basin in eastern Nepal is so recent it doesn’t even have a name. It has a number: Lake 464. An…
Nepal’s new foreign aid policy must balance urgent infrastructure spending with investment in social sectors
Nepal’s new foreign aid policy will have to balance urgent infrastructure investment with the need to invest in the social sector. Text by:…
The quest for justice unites two women whose relatives were killed and disappeared by the Nepal Army and the Maoists
Beware of fake orphanages that exploit children and fleece bleeding-heart donors BHRIKUTI RAI Lojung Kippa Sherpa is from the mountains of…
Beware of fake orphanages that exploit children and fleece bleeding-heart donors
Don’t ask what the municipality can do for you, just start storing your own rainwater.
A unique program has brought 200 young Nepali farmers to Israel to learn new farming techniques
Planned new east-west railroad and Hulaki highway threaten the Chitwan National Park
A newborn elephant brings joy in Sauraha