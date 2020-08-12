Nepali Times

Anna Marie Stirr has completely immersed herself into the world of Nepali dohori folk duets, not just doing a PhD on the subject and publishing…
Jung Bahadur Rana with his principle wife Bada Maharani Hiranya Garva."If it pleases your highness, please partake of your repast,” says a woman…
Abdi Rashid and Khabor Abdulhi did not want their faces to be seen. Photo: GOPAL GARTAULAAfter working in a garage for two years in Uganda, Abdi…
Families of the disappeared haven't received the promised help
Bhutanis make dangerous journeys to see relatives off in Nepal
A Dalit in the Bhutanese refugee camps breaks through religious taboos