Nepali Times

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Gopal Gartoula

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Articles by Gopal Gartoula

An American-Nepali duet

An American-Nepali duet

Anna Marie Stirr has completely immersed herself into the world of Nepali dohori folk duets, not just doing a PhD on the subject and publishing…

Jung Bahadur’s destitute descendants

Jung Bahadur’s destitute descendants

Jung Bahadur Rana with his principle wife Bada Maharani Hiranya Garva."If it pleases your highness, please partake of your repast,” says a woman…

Naples-bound Somalis find themselves in Nepal

Naples-bound Somalis find themselves in Nepal

Abdi Rashid and Khabor Abdulhi did not want their faces to be seen. Photo: GOPAL GARTAULAAfter working in a garage for two years in Uganda, Abdi…

Disappeared

Disappeared

Families of the disappeared haven't received the promised help

Endless goodbyes

Endless goodbyes

Bhutanis make dangerous journeys to see relatives off in Nepal

Priestly ambition

Priestly ambition

A Dalit in the Bhutanese refugee camps breaks through religious taboos