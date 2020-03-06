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Manjushree Thapa

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Articles by Manjushree Thapa

Onward

Onward

I'm so old that I remember a time — back in the hoary 1990s — when you couldn’t expect flair, or at times even fluency, from Nepal’s…

The stuff of intellectual life

The stuff of intellectual life

Nepal now has a literature festival, and not just one

From Panchthar to Toronto

From Panchthar to Toronto

Photographer feels rooted in Toronto now, but says Nepal is still home

Being Nepali (in LA)

Being Nepali (in LA)

The diaspora settles down and begins to take care of its own

Nepali Times

Let’s talk about caste

When will 'others' qualify to be 'one of us'?

Reverse lens

Reverse lens

It should be legal for men to have sex with men and women to have sex with women, should they want to

62 cups of tea and tales of war

62 cups of tea and tales of war

Govinda Bartaman's book depicts Nepal as a country of broken lives, the people behind the daily body counts

Nepali Times

62 cups of tea and tales of war

Govinda Bartaman's book depicts Nepal as a country of broken lives, the people behind the daily body counts

International (ir)resolution

International (ir)resolution

The government faces a tough UN resolution unless it agrees to international human rights monitoring by March

Can we now go back to being human?

Can we now go back to being human?

One of the effects of war is the emptying-out of personal content from people's lives: When security is a daily concern, what energy can we…

Educating foreigners

Educating foreigners

Outsiders turn to insiders for insight, they ought to also read up

Tek Nath takes on Thimpu

Tek Nath takes on Thimpu

Nepal extradited Bhutani political activist Tek Nath Rizal to Thimpu in 1989, but he is back in Kathmandu to lobby for the return of fellow-refugees to their homeland.

Storm over Doramba

Storm over Doramba

Two months after the massacre, the Royal Nepali Army and the National Human Rights Commission are still arguing about the real story.

Chandrakala Newar

Chandrakala Newar

Voice of conscience

Nepali Times

Kumud Devkota’s

Kathmandu of exclusion

Basanta Thapa

Basanta Thapa

Of songs and philosophy

Other voices poems in national languages

Other voices poems in national languages

Some of the truest literary expressions of Nepali life today are coming not from works in the Nepali language, but from poems and stories…

Nepali Times

Buddha Sayami

The voice of the times

THAPADOM

THAPADOM

The day of the Thapa has returned.

Ramesh Tufan

Ramesh Tufan

A voice for liberation

Nepali Times

The interior world of Avinash Shrestha

Avinash Shrestha writes some of the most interior, emotionally charged poetry being written today by any male poet. Eschewing the righteous,…

Nepali Times

Ahuti’s call to arms

Writing in the tradition of committed Marxist poetry, Ahuti captures the sorrows and struggles of Nepal's most vulnerable subaltern classes:…

Peace at what price?

Peace at what price?

Ten weeks into the ceasefire, the action has shifted to Kathmandu streets. In the countryside, victims of war wait for the truth to be told.

Peace bridge

Peace bridge

'Maoists, police and soldiers are rushing home to meet families while the peace lasts.'

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