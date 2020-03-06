Nepali Times

I'm so old that I remember a time — back in the hoary 1990s — when you couldn’t expect flair, or at times even fluency, from Nepal’s…
Nepal now has a literature festival, and not just one
Photographer feels rooted in Toronto now, but says Nepal is still home
The diaspora settles down and begins to take care of its own
When will 'others' qualify to be 'one of us'?
It should be legal for men to have sex with men and women to have sex with women, should they want to
Govinda Bartaman's book depicts Nepal as a country of broken lives, the people behind the daily body counts
The government faces a tough UN resolution unless it agrees to international human rights monitoring by March
One of the effects of war is the emptying-out of personal content from people's lives: When security is a daily concern, what energy can we…
Outsiders turn to insiders for insight, they ought to also read up
Nepal extradited Bhutani political activist Tek Nath Rizal to Thimpu in 1989, but he is back in Kathmandu to lobby for the return of fellow-refugees to their homeland.
Two months after the massacre, the Royal Nepali Army and the National Human Rights Commission are still arguing about the real story.
Voice of conscience
Kathmandu of exclusion
Of songs and philosophy
Some of the truest literary expressions of Nepali life today are coming not from works in the Nepali language, but from poems and stories…
The voice of the times
The day of the Thapa has returned.
A voice for liberation
Avinash Shrestha writes some of the most interior, emotionally charged poetry being written today by any male poet. Eschewing the righteous,…
Writing in the tradition of committed Marxist poetry, Ahuti captures the sorrows and struggles of Nepal's most vulnerable subaltern classes:…
Ten weeks into the ceasefire, the action has shifted to Kathmandu streets. In the countryside, victims of war wait for the truth to be told.
'Maoists, police and soldiers are rushing home to meet families while the peace lasts.'