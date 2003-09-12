In the years that I have translated Nepali literature for this column, I have been moved by the eloquence of our poets and writers, I have been provoked by their messages and I have been humbled that they keep writing despite the few rewards for doing so. Nepali literature is young, and growing, and it deserves our attention, respect and nurturing-not because this is a 'cultured' thing to do, but because our society, and our lives, are enriched when we read and appreciate our literature.What I have been most grateful to be able to do, over these years, is to highlight the tradition of writers raising voices of conscience. Since the time of popular ferment against Rana rule, Nepal's writers have powerfully criticised the economic inequality and social injustices that hollow Nepali citizenship of meaning. They continued to speak out at great risk through Panchayat times. During the endless muddling of the 1990s, and now, as the country struggles to salvage democracy from authoritarian rule and militancy, our poets and writers keep reminding us of the ethical imperatives of the day.Chandrakala Newar, one of a small number of established Nepali women poets of today, upholds this admirable tradition. Her first poem, below, criticises the farcical nature of our public life:Truth is becoming derelictUntruth is flashing a smileThe puppet is dancing to tuneThe stage is lit in self-satisfactionand the dance hall glitterswith hordes of onlookersswarming aboutDepraved smiles writheand stick like leeches on bodieseven though they are slathered in saltThe switch of timelashes the naked back:So what?The back has itself becomeas hard as a tortoise shellAh, look-Look at the spectacle being staged before us!Newar's second poem tackles the most urgent ethical challenges before Nepal-hunger and poverty-and explores the sacrifices made to allay them. Though this poem was not written in the context of the current war, it brings to mind the policemen and soldiers who have lost their lives as they try to provide for their families' needs.He used to be hungryand yet he could smileplacing others before himto take in the warmth of the sun-He offered his chest to searing bulletsThe face of his hungry sondanced before his visionHis quivering lips said-This year for DasainI'll bring you new clothesWe'll sit together and eatmeat and rice, bananas and curdI'll connect my love to my belovedand pour out the worries in my heartThis year for DashainI'll bring you new clothesAs with the tremors of an earthquakehis grave now trembles and creaksHis promises have turned into falsehoods-Who will convey this message?His love will weepHis son is hungryNewar's last poem is a poem for our times-expressing the pent-up rage, the rightous wrath turned murderous-that fuels today's war.I am unafraidI am untranquilI will come to lifein the defenceless Dalit soulsof the pridefulness that you have birthedI will transform each soul into a battlegroundI will swallow your sunI will swallow your moonI will show you dreamsto light up your sky-Purity in bloodContentment in tearsLife in killingAvarice in peaceI will add dream upon dreamI will release white doveswhose feathers have been hacked offYou won't be able to tell-By then I'll have gone mad!Newar's poems can be read in her collection Chakrabyuha.