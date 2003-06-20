The Nepal-Bhasa poet Buddha Sayami is one of the most poignant chroniclers of our times, expressing the prevalent desire of progressive Nepal to be done with the conservatism of the past, and to establish a new order. Sayami's unafraid voice echoes the sentiments of the masses, calling for change faster than it is being, or has ever been, delivered. This call is clear in his first iconoclastic poem:



Let me tear apart your seal

I am no prince

to take satisfaction at my father's death



Yes I am discontented

by my room filled with smoke

Yes in me lies a rebellion

against our way of staying silent

of pretending not to notice

all that is plain to see



I am my mother's agony of rape

or the sign of her consent to pleasure

My father the cause of my arising

I am not your new edition:

The cover alone has been changed

I cannot carry around your life

the way an official refers in haste

to the above-mentioned



I cannot breathe in your prayer room

with its stench of murder

Your statues of great compassion

stand as obstacles to my footsteps

The value of your belongings

have diminished in my eyes

Father Why do I see parasites

in the medals that decorate your chest?



Father I cannot live the way you do

Letting vultures pounce on your belongings

while you swallow your own saliva

chewing up all your desires

Innumerable roads writhe at my feet today

My throat scratches in the urge to express itself



Father Let me tear apart not you

but the seal of your culture and thinking



This is where I lie captive



The second poem, below, speaks to all those who have ever occupied a podium in Nepal, spewing out (more often than not) hollow words. Sayami addresses himself-a poet and writer-but his judgment applies equally to politicians, academics, experts, and dignitaries, both native and foreign.In asking us all to adopt egolessness and to acknowledge the collective nature of our project, Sayami invokes a Buddhist ethics in this poem.



No need for embarrassment, I'm unmasking my own face (not yours)

(Neither feet nor hands nor even the eyes

The meaning of feet alone-is the end of their movement)



I am perhaps the greatest admirer of my own form

I am perhaps the most ardent devotee of my own statue

Here 'we' are merely horses that 'I' ride

'I'-a pox

and yes, an epidemic in waiting

Any place where "I" am raised becomes putrescent

Ah! How many maggots of "I" and "me"

squirm within our bodies

One individual one island

separate

alone

Each "I" taking pride at its height

When the thick clouds shift the illusions dissipate

from tender glances

There isn't just one mountain here The illusions dissipate

The closest mountain isn't the highest one

The illusions dissipate



Light doesn't comes from mountains

Light is but the call of the age

Oh poet writer important person

oh "I" presiding over the mike on the stage:

what of the welfare of the girls and boys

who are supporting the weight of this stage?

The girls and boys who remain invisible

in order to hold up the stage:

What of their aspiration?



How eager is

the young "I" who lacks the child's experience

to clear a place for one's seat

amid heads bowed down in devotion

How shameless to let loose

the bulls of 'I' and 'me'

on the just-sprouting seeds

of the yield of collective labour