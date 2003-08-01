I went to listen, recently, to one of the hot rock bands of Kathmandu. I had heard very high praises of it over the years, and was curious to hear whether it lived up to its considerable reputation.Its music was, indeed, great-the drums, the bass guitar and the lead guitar were all jiving with occasional riffs of the flute, and I was thoroughly impressed: here, I thought, was sizzling talent. Here was a band to match Kathmandu's verve and dash.Until the band's members began to sing. Suddenly, the lyrics spoiled the performance-not because they were bad, but because they came from a very different sensibility, the sensibility of sentimental songs such as those sung by Narayan Gopal, Amber Gurung, Fatteman. The down-in-the-dumps laments and woe-is-me wails that belong to the gazal-derived tradition of modern Nepali songs sounded plain flat accompanied by the raucous music of the rock band.If this example and the songs that are daily belted out by the FM radios are anything to go by, songwriting is an art that is little evidenced in Nepal's rock and pop music scene. To write a song, one must have a basic sense of music and meter; but a songwriter must also have a poetic bent to her/his words. There must be a union of lyric and music. Writing lyrics to set to rock music would require one to abandon the high sanskritic tones of written Nepali, and to begin to express the less pathos-drenched emotions of anger, lust, waywardness, rebellion. Young spirit is, after all, what rock and pop are about.The songs below are written in the sentimental tradition, the tradition that express the typically South Asian mix of emotions of longing, frustration, despair, sorrow...Their author, Basanta Thapa, is a writer and well-known columnist, and is thus an emblematic figure of the sentimental tradition, in which the songwriter is a philospher-poet, a man or woman of letters, a world-weary thinker, an intellectual.Some take it to be a tear and so they cry itSome take it to be flesh and so they grab itLife has so many meanings-We must live it, so we give it our own variationsIt is an ailment, it never stops hurtingIt is a wound, it never ceases inflamingLife is water, water-It flows always, without stoppingSome take it to be a game and so they play itSome take it to be a drug and get high on itIn places it swims in abandon and joyIn places it drowns in sorrow and griefIt walks on till it reachesThat place where all of us take restSome take it to be a lament and so they sigh itSome take it to be a laugh and so they expell itYou are right hereIn my presenceNo matter where you goYou stay with me night and dayIn my heart is griefAnd in my eyesAre the rains that just won't pauseAnd memories of youWho at all times are in my presenceLike bloodInmost in my heartWhere is this stream goingGetting buried beneath landslidesGetting blocked by all these hillsDashing against bouldersHiding, losing itself, trillingIt rushes on and on-Why does it hurry so?Flowing to mix elsewhereTo vanish into a riverTo lose itself thereAnd yet to flow on without ceaseThe essence of springhead to confluenceThat is all you can say of a streamThat which we call life is also like thatStream, stream, and streamThe essence of birth until deathThese are, as one can see, songs for the timeless old soul, songs to listen to while looking at the setting sun, or at the stars, or while taking a romantic walk with one's lover-who one does not dare to touch in public, for one is of that generation that does not touch in public. These lyrics are not suited to the kind of music that more intrepid lovers would publicly groove by.Till they figure out how to find lyrics energetic enough to match their music, rock bands may be best advised to stick to music, and leave the singing to the sentimental singers.