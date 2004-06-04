One of the effects of war is the emptying-out of personal content from people's lives: When security is a daily concern, what energy can we devote to engaging with others, to enjoying the pleasures, big or small, that are available in our days? What opportunity is there to be truly human?Reading Viplob Pratik's poems are as good a way as any to welcome the end of war (in Nepal, at least). A songwriter and poet who is guided, above all political ideologies, by deeply felt humanitarian concerns, Pratik is a rare poet whose work has been gaining force in recent years, as he has allowed the fullness of life to find expression in his writing.The first poem below was written during the state of emergency. Though it is not directly political, it speaks of the degrading effect of violence in a way that can be taken as political. It was part of the "Bichalit Bartaman" (disillusioned present) public art protest program last year.Just as the fire rages in the furnacewhen the wind rushes through the stokeryou are blowing your breath all overthe coals of my anxietiesand the embers of my disorders are alightAs the hammerdipping into water, heating up in flamesbeats molten ironyou beat my mind and emotionsThe reach of my sorrow expandsAt times I feel: how marvelous is your handiworkWhat sort of skill is this? Amazing-What are you trying to make?You are so lost in your effortI am afraid to ask about your creationlest I should hinder youYet-should I stay quiet, asking nothing, I worrysome fearsome creation might take placeTell me-how long you will keep stoking this fire?-how long you will beat my mind and emotions?Could it be that you have mistaken me for metal?The next poem expresses sentiments that have become rare in these cynical days: wonder, and joy in the pleasure of others:This rhododendronthis rose this marigoldthese orchids and amaranthsHave you ever looked at flowers?And the stream with its babbling watersThe acacia treeat the saddle of that mountainThe himals and above themclouds that drift, gather, tear apart-Have you looked at them?Have you seen the rainbow?Have you seen birds dipping and soaring?Have you seen the sunrise and also the sunset?Then you've likely also seen fogA person who has seen the sunyou must have touched rays of light-but did you finger the soil?Did you embrace the earth?Did the moon really kiss you?If so, then tell me the stories ofNeptune, the sun, Saturn, Mars, Venus and UranusDid a flower really sprout from your lap?Was the rainbow entwined in your arms?And how did it feel to kiss the moon?It is a marvelBy some grace I have met you:a person kissed by the moonThe final poem shows off Pratik's wide range: he is neither a poet of sorrow, nor of joy alone, but a poet who captures the many fine textures of life.I wrote, today, a truly fine poemand felt inexpressible delightI was alone in my roomThere was no one to hear my wordsThe lifeless walls enclosing mewere the sides/doors/windowsof my roomWhen in these confines I read my poem out loudThe walls shouted back louder than meI got scared I stopped a whilethen continued reading my linesI finished the entire passagethen I repeated the same poem oververy softly, stopping now and then,I read my poem in a clear voiceI was frightened-I didn't want the wallsto echo my voiceThe walls remained graveI didn't want to repeat my poem of delight