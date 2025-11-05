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Billi Bierling

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Articles by Billi Bierling

Henry Barclay Todd, 80

Henry Barclay Todd, 80

Larger than life mountaineer and leader of Himalayan expeditions dies

Nepali Times

Against the current

Tribute to the white water rafting expert and tourism entreprenuer

Nepali Times

7 years and running

7 years and running While most residents of the Valley will be enjoying their REM sleep this Saturday morning, about 6,000 local and…

Nepali Times

Silly season on Sagarmatha

The world’s highest peak gets record numbers of climbers, and some bad press

Himalayan spring

Himalayan spring

Lots of women mountaineers are hoping to break climbing records this season

Charity, away from home

Charity, away from home

Helping hands bring healthy smiles to western Nepal

Charity, away from home

Charity, away from home

Helping hands bring healthy smiles to western Nepal

Off the beaten trek

Off the beaten trek

As Nepal's main trekking areas get overcrowded, it's time to open up new areas

The gods have won

The gods have won

JAMIE MCGUINNESS/PROJECT HIMALAYA "I am in Thamel now and I couldn't be feeling better!" Iñaki Ochoa de Olza emailed on arriving in Kathmandu…

Expeditions in limbo

Expeditions in limbo

Political uncertainty still shrouds Chomolungma this spring

Himalayan meltdown

Himalayan meltdown

Mountaineers worry about glacier retreat in the Himalaya

Spring 2007

Spring 2007

A staggering number of people have already climbed Chomolongma this year

South face solo

South face solo

This month, a Swiss climber will attempt to finish a treacherous route on Annapurna I

Spring climbing

Spring climbing

Mass summits and treacherous solos this mountaineering season

In search of the spirit

In search of the spirit

Some people raise the dead, others go along for the ride

In the rain shadow

In the rain shadow

Instead of telling tourists not to visit Nepal in the monsoon, we should be marketing it