Nepali Times

Larger than life mountaineer and leader of Himalayan expeditions dies
Tribute to the white water rafting expert and tourism entreprenuer
7 years and running While most residents of the Valley will be enjoying their REM sleep this Saturday morning, about 6,000 local and…
The world’s highest peak gets record numbers of climbers, and some bad press
Lots of women mountaineers are hoping to break climbing records this season
Helping hands bring healthy smiles to western Nepal
As Nepal's main trekking areas get overcrowded, it's time to open up new areas
JAMIE MCGUINNESS/PROJECT HIMALAYA "I am in Thamel now and I couldn't be feeling better!" Iñaki Ochoa de Olza emailed on arriving in Kathmandu…
Political uncertainty still shrouds Chomolungma this spring
Mountaineers worry about glacier retreat in the Himalaya
A staggering number of people have already climbed Chomolongma this year
This month, a Swiss climber will attempt to finish a treacherous route on Annapurna I
Mass summits and treacherous solos this mountaineering season
Some people raise the dead, others go along for the ride
Instead of telling tourists not to visit Nepal in the monsoon, we should be marketing it