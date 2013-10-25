Having been introduced to river rafting the hard way – he was literally thrown into the deep end by some hardcore kayakers in his native New Zealand in the early 90s – David was taken by Nepal’s raging rivers when he first set foot into the Himalayan country. After attempting some of the high-volume rivers in monsoon, he found the perfect technical steep white water in the Bhote Kosi and set up Ultimate Descents, which eventually led him to building a resort at its banks.
Looking for a new challenge, David soon came up with an unprecedented project for Nepal. In 1997, he got together with business partner and friend Bishnu Neupane to set up Nepal’s first bungy in Tatopani, Sindupalchok district. “David told me he saw a deep gorge when he kayaked the Bhote Kosi and his gut feeling told him that this was the perfect place for a bungy,” recalls Neupane. “I trusted him completely and felt whatever he envisioned,would work.”
After a couple of years of building a suspension bridge across the 166m wide gorge – which at 160m became the second highest bungy in the world – sorting out paperwork, constructing cabins and tents, and creating a whole new economy in the surrounding villages, The Last Resort finally opened its doors in 1999. But, of course, not before David dared to do the first test jump off the bridge, which would become the second jump in his life.
Trying to quench his thirst for new adventures, David ventured out to other Asian countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, and India. However, none of these opportunities could match his experience in Nepal. During that busy period, David had also become a husband and father and juggling adventure in Nepal and family life in New Zealand became increasingly difficult. With the unrelenting assistance of his wife Louise, David was able to support his three business partners in managing The Last Resort while setting up a blackcurrant farm back home. Today his projects Nepal employ and support hundredsof families.
“Nepal always had a special place in his heart. I guess it was because it was here where he started his business,” says friend and business partner Patrick O’Keeffe.
David may not have been as big a name asfellow New Zealander Edmund Hillary whofirst set foot atop of Mount Everest together with Tenzing Norgay, but he was close. “I always compared David to Hillary. He wanted to establish his name and make a first record as a Kiwi,” says Neupane. “Had he lived for another 20 years, I’m sure he would have reached the same status.”