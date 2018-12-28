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Yuvaraj Shrestha

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Articles by Yuvaraj Shrestha

Municipalities want to manage Annapurna

Municipalities want to manage Annapurna

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Who9k1JGrgsEver since it was launched in 1984 the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) has been a…

Pokhara’s shrinking lakes

Pokhara’s shrinking lakes

Photos: YUVARAJ SHRESTHAThe name Pokhara is derived from the Nepali word for ‘pond’, and points to the numerous lakes and wetlands in the valley…

A mayor of his word

A mayor of his word

Photo: YUVARAJ SHRESTHAPokhara’s mayor Man Bahadur GC is a man of his word, and he aims to deliver on all his election promises during his…

Wild and deadly

Wild and deadly

Pic: Sewa BhattaraiThe Mardi trek in the Annapurna region is one of the most accessible scenic wilderness areas. However, it is also deceptively…

Nepali Times

Pokhara gets ready

Pokhara may be the undisputed capital city of Province 4, but it lacks physical infrastructure for the 60-member state assembly hall, ministries and the Chief Minister’s residence

Nepali Times

Masculine election

Yuvaraj ShresthaTHE REPUBLIC OF MEN: UML candidate for parliamentary polls in Kaski constituency 1, Khagraj Adhikari (second from left), during…

Nepali Times

Bhuwon Ratna Sthapit, 63

His ideas changed the way agriculture scientists had been working in Nepal, inspiring a whole new generation to involve farmers in their research.

Nepali Times

Falling with water

Lwang Ghalel waterfall in Kaski is becoming the most popular for canyoning among Nepali youngsters seeking adventure

Nepali Times

Remittance, rice and real estate

An example of how a remittance-based economy can wreck thriving agriculture in one of Nepal’s most fertile valleys

Nepali Times

The torturous road to peace

The conflict ended ten years ago, but the physical and mental scars of torture victims has not