Nepali Times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Who9k1JGrgsEver since it was launched in 1984 the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) has been a…
Photos: YUVARAJ SHRESTHAThe name Pokhara is derived from the Nepali word for ‘pond’, and points to the numerous lakes and wetlands in the valley…
Photo: YUVARAJ SHRESTHAPokhara’s mayor Man Bahadur GC is a man of his word, and he aims to deliver on all his election promises during his…
Pic: Sewa BhattaraiThe Mardi trek in the Annapurna region is one of the most accessible scenic wilderness areas. However, it is also deceptively…
Pokhara may be the undisputed capital city of Province 4, but it lacks physical infrastructure for the 60-member state assembly hall, ministries and the Chief Minister’s residence
Yuvaraj ShresthaTHE REPUBLIC OF MEN: UML candidate for parliamentary polls in Kaski constituency 1, Khagraj Adhikari (second from left), during…
His ideas changed the way agriculture scientists had been working in Nepal, inspiring a whole new generation to involve farmers in their research.
Lwang Ghalel waterfall in Kaski is becoming the most popular for canyoning among Nepali youngsters seeking adventure
An example of how a remittance-based economy can wreck thriving agriculture in one of Nepal’s most fertile valleys
The conflict ended ten years ago, but the physical and mental scars of torture victims has not