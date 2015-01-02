Nepali Times

...but a lot more tourists from China would visit if there was more information about Nepal online in Mandarin
Indoor golf simulation at Nepal Golf Zone (NGZ) may just be what you are looking for.
A good bargain for the taste and quality of the dishes
A place that serves good value for money Italian, Chinese and Continental selections along with the regular fast food variety
A taste of India in Jhamsikhel that will make you feel royal
American couple bicycles across Asia to learn about how climate change is affecting people