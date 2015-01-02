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Claire Li Yingxue

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Articles by Claire Li Yingxue

Nepali Times

The Chinese are coming

...but a lot more tourists from China would visit if there was more information about Nepal online in Mandarin

Nepali Times

Practice golf

Indoor golf simulation at Nepal Golf Zone (NGZ) may just be what you are looking for.

Nepali Times

Lao Beijing

A good bargain for the taste and quality of the dishes

Nepali Times

The Entrance Café

A place that serves good value for money Italian, Chinese and Continental selections along with the regular fast food variety

Nepali Times

Aalishan

A taste of India in Jhamsikhel that will make you feel royal

A lot riding on climate

A lot riding on climate

American couple bicycles across Asia to learn about how climate change is affecting people