Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Daniel W Edwards

Share:

Articles by Daniel W Edwards

Nepal’s five little railways

Nepal’s five little railways

Early and obscure train tracks that you probably have never heard of

How the Peace Corps changed a volunteer’s life

How the Peace Corps changed a volunteer’s life

The life, times and legacy of Dorothy Mierow in Nepal

Bureaucratic hurdles in researching Nepal's bureaucracy

Bureaucratic hurdles in researching Nepal's bureaucracy

From this account of Nepal's bureaucracy from 50 years ago, not much seems to have changed

Wine, women and song

Wine, women and song

Bishnu Shumsher Rana, the Nepali prince who was a cultural rebel in search of personal freedom

Dhading Journal 1966

Dhading Journal 1966

The 208th group of 21 American Peace Corps volunteers arrived in Nepal last month, the first since the Covid evacuation. Nearly 4,000 young…

Rust in peace

Rust in peace

Looking back at Nepal’s first cargo ropeway built a 100 years ago, and a historical timeline of infrastructure planning in the past century.

Conversation between BP Koirala and the American Consul in Calcutta in 1953

Conversation between BP Koirala and the American Consul in Calcutta in 1953

Chargé d'affaires L Douglas welcomes BP Koirala to the US Embassy inauguration in 1959Having requested an appointment with the American…