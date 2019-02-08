Nepali Times

Rani Pokhari at the centre of Kathmandu awaits reconstruction. All photos: ALOK TULADHARThe 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 caused a tragic…
Trail-blazing community-led initiative could be a model for reconstruction of other heritage sites
Kathmandu’s youth have taken the lead in lobbying for more sensitive restoration of heritage sites destroyed in the 2015 earthquake
When a god decides to remain hidden from humans, restoring its temple becomes a complex challenge for devotees
Pachali Ghat, Teku Past Pachali Ghat, Teku Present Pachali Ghat, Teku Future Cultural historians attribute the Bagmati Civilisation of Kathmandu…
Our goal must be to bring Bagmati back to its pristine, holy state.