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Alok Tuladhar

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Articles by Alok Tuladhar

Deconstructing reconstruction

Deconstructing reconstruction

Rani Pokhari at the centre of Kathmandu awaits reconstruction. All photos: ALOK TULADHARThe 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 caused a tragic…

Nepali Times

The movement to rebuild Kasthamandap

Trail-blazing community-led initiative could be a model for reconstruction of other heritage sites

Nepali Times

Righting reconstruction gone wrong

Kathmandu’s youth have taken the lead in lobbying for more sensitive restoration of heritage sites destroyed in the 2015 earthquake

Nepali Times

Restoring our faith in restoration

When a god decides to remain hidden from humans, restoring its temple becomes a complex challenge for devotees

Nepali Times

A close encounter with the Bagmati

Pachali Ghat, Teku Past Pachali Ghat, Teku Present Pachali Ghat, Teku Future Cultural historians attribute the Bagmati Civilisation of Kathmandu…

A close encounter with the Bagmati

A close encounter with the Bagmati

Our goal must be to bring Bagmati back to its pristine, holy state.