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Shradha Ghale

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Articles by Shradha Ghale

Life, lived through art

Life, lived through art

Parijat wrote like no one else about loss, sadness, and the intensity of a solitary life

Nepali Times

The Situation

To understand, we must first cross the distance in mind, if not in miles.

A unique uncle

A unique uncle

A dear uncle recently returned from Japan and told me his bittersweet tale

In their classroom

In their classroom

Freedom, security and comfort produce demanding US students

Step back and wait

Step back and wait

All his life he has done just that

Third division

Third division

A first division doesn't guarantee wisdom or compassion

Say it in Nepali

Say it in Nepali

Alienated from Nepali, half-related to English, we grew up owning neither this nor that

Homecoming

Homecoming

It is the astounding lack of order in Kathmandu that brings me home