Nepali Times

Parijat wrote like no one else about loss, sadness, and the intensity of a solitary life
To understand, we must first cross the distance in mind, if not in miles.
A dear uncle recently returned from Japan and told me his bittersweet tale
Freedom, security and comfort produce demanding US students
All his life he has done just that
A first division doesn't guarantee wisdom or compassion
Alienated from Nepali, half-related to English, we grew up owning neither this nor that
It is the astounding lack of order in Kathmandu that brings me home