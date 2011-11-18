Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Marcus Benigno

Share:

Articles by Marcus Benigno

Portraits of a proletariat

Portraits of a proletariat

Maki Gurung protests social repression with visual impressions

No refuge when refugees leave

No refuge when refugees leave

As camps for Bhutan refugees close, locals lose business

Disqualified

Disqualified

Discharged Maoist combatants held in limbo

Bending over backwards

Bending over backwards

New yoga center offers choices for up-market consumers

Nekvham and the Nepali blues

Nekvham and the Nepali blues

Ashesh Dangol and his band get ready for another European gig

A downright drama

A downright drama

Angels in America stages in Kathmandu

Deaf like me

Deaf like me

In John Howard Griffin's Black Like Me, the white journalist describes his experience traveling through the segregated American South of the…

A feathered frenzy

A feathered frenzy

MARCUS BENIGNO Studio 7's latest offering, The Conference of the Birds, directed by Sabine Lehmann, presents a fitting allegory of Nepal's…

Let us eat cake

Let us eat cake

Delights from Snowman, an old cake shop tucked inside the streets of Jhochhen

Moving mountains

Moving mountains

Renowned himal painter shifts to environmental awareness

"Fümms bö wö tää zää Uu"

"Fümms bö wö tää zää Uu"

Visiting Americans promote the written and 'spoken word'