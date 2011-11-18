Nepali Times

Maki Gurung protests social repression with visual impressions
As camps for Bhutan refugees close, locals lose business
Discharged Maoist combatants held in limbo
New yoga center offers choices for up-market consumers
Ashesh Dangol and his band get ready for another European gig
Angels in America stages in Kathmandu
In John Howard Griffin's Black Like Me, the white journalist describes his experience traveling through the segregated American South of the…
MARCUS BENIGNO Studio 7's latest offering, The Conference of the Birds, directed by Sabine Lehmann, presents a fitting allegory of Nepal's…
Delights from Snowman, an old cake shop tucked inside the streets of Jhochhen
Renowned himal painter shifts to environmental awareness
Visiting Americans promote the written and 'spoken word'