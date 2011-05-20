MARCUS BENIGNO

Studio 7's latest offering, The Conference of the Birds, directed by Sabine Lehmann, presents a fitting allegory of Nepal's current political quagmire.

The play is based on the 12th-century Sufi poem by Farid ud-Din Attar, and describes a flock's quest for the Simorgh, a mythical bird-king who would once and for all bring peace and unity to the assembly's constituents.

Guided by the Hoopoe and his inspiring Scheherazade-like parables, the seven representative birds cross the seven valleys to enlightenment, encountering dangers, fools, and djins along the way. Arriving at their destination, they surrender their individual vices and realise the oneness

of their existence.

A good adaptation of classical poetry onto the modern stage strikes a balance between preserving the lyrical form and entertaining a contemporary audience. At times, the ensemble cast, who exhibited a varied range of caliber, sounded forced in their delivery, placing too much emphasis on their rhymes and leaving the audience disengaged. A natural cadence would have been more euphonic and much more intelligible. And with no intermission, the actors looked exhausted through the final scenes.

The production was visually and aurally stimulating living up to the standards Studio 7 has set over the last three decades at Hotel Vajra. Vibrant costumes, reminiscent of the Arabian Nights, were set against a muted backdrop accented by turquoise teardrops, perching ladders, and an arcade of pointed arches.

Given the space limitations of the Naga Theatre and with at least eight actors in every scene, the choreography was crowded. The flight sequences were captivating and served as necessary breaks from the poetry and aphoristic vignettes, while the twirls into whirling dervishes alluded to the poem's Sufi spirit.

The musical arrangement, consisting of flutes, harmonium and percussion, was the richest element in the production. And the incorporation of Bollywood ballads added a desi touch.

The Conference of the Birds plays till 29 May at 7:15 pm every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Naga Theatre, Hotel Vajra.