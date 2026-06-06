Nepali Times

Stigma, funding cuts and competing health problems put disease in the shadows
Despite improvement in maternal and child survival, malnutrition is rife in Nepal’s western mountains
Now even women are leaving Nepali village known for seasonal out-migration to India
The interim government has a chance to redefine what development means for ordinary Nepalis
Nepal’s district bordering China was recovering from the 2015 earthquake when it was hit last month by climate calamities
Photo : BIKRAM RAIRama married Raju of Lalitpur, after which Raju moved to Sydney to pursue higher education. The couple talked regularly over…
PIc: MONIKA DEUPALAA couple in Kathmandu, tired of their daughter playing with her mobile all the time, cut off the home internet and hid her…
When Deepak Gautam’s wife was pregnant with their second child, his older daughter came to him with a worried look. “I want a sister, but…
A pump invented by a young Nepali engineer has shown it can transform Nepal’s…
Bikram RaiJayanti Acharya, 62, had never been ill in her life. She had never had an accident. So when she learnt that she had multiple fractures…