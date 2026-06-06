Nepali Times

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Sabina Devkota

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Articles by Sabina Devkota

Nepal’s HIV crisis is not over yet 

Nepal’s HIV crisis is not over yet 

Stigma, funding cuts and competing health problems put disease in the shadows

Epicentre of hunger

Epicentre of hunger

Despite improvement in maternal and child survival, malnutrition is rife in Nepal’s western mountains

Mass migration from Muktikot

Mass migration from Muktikot

Now even women are leaving Nepali village known for seasonal out-migration to India

National interest vs community needs

National interest vs community needs

The interim government has a chance to redefine what development means for ordinary Nepalis

From one disaster to the next

From one disaster to the next

Nepal’s district bordering China was recovering from the 2015 earthquake when it was hit last month by climate calamities

Crossborder cybercrime and punishment

Crossborder cybercrime and punishment

Photo : BIKRAM RAIRama married Raju of Lalitpur, after which Raju moved to Sydney to pursue higher education. The couple talked regularly over…

Nepal is becoming a nation of net addicts

Nepal is becoming a nation of net addicts

PIc: MONIKA DEUPALAA couple in Kathmandu, tired of their daughter playing with her mobile all the time, cut off the home internet and hid her…

Festivals of sisterhood

Festivals of sisterhood

When Deepak Gautam’s wife was pregnant with their second child, his older daughter came to him with a worried look. “I want a sister, but…

Lifting livelihoods by lifting water

Lifting livelihoods by lifting water

A pump invented by a young Nepali engineer has shown it can transform Nepal’s…

Let the sun shine

Let the sun shine

Bikram RaiJayanti Acharya, 62, had never been ill in her life. She had never had an accident. So when she learnt that she had multiple fractures…