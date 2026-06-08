Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Sudiksha Tuladhar

Share:

Articles by Sudiksha Tuladhar

Healthy eating, high thinking

Healthy eating, high thinking

A Himalayan food brand that addresses wellness, sustainability and climate change

Connecting with the divine at Kathmandu's Bhagwan Bahal

Connecting with the divine at Kathmandu's Bhagwan Bahal

Artist's woodcut exhibition evokes her childhood memories of a sacred courtyard in Thamel

Photo-op diplomacy

Photo-op diplomacy

Nepal seeks to establish a firmer spot on the world stage

Connecting community and creativity in Nepal

Connecting community and creativity in Nepal

Studio in Kathmandu that provides unvarnished space for artists to explore and foster their craft

Education for all, all for education

Education for all, all for education

Structural reform in education will take much more than ad hoc decisions

Wellness and sustainability in the hospitality sector

Wellness and sustainability in the hospitality sector

Kathmandu hotel responds to consumer demand for nature-friendly, spa tourism

Living to tell the tale

Living to tell the tale

On the 11th anniversary of the 2015 earthquake, Dharara survivor recalls his miraculous rescue

Mainstreaming abstract art

Mainstreaming abstract art

Twenty-six Nepali modern artists come together for a one-of-a-kind exhibition at Taragaon Next

Planting seeds for a greener Kathmandu

Planting seeds for a greener Kathmandu

The last remaining patches of open space in Kathmandu are turned into compact forests

Artist explores her inner self

Artist explores her inner self

A journey to peace, spirituality and impermanence in this solo exhibition

In the mind's eye

In the mind's eye

An exhibition at Siddhartha Art Gallery invites visitors to look inward and introspect

Redefining the criteria for beauty

Redefining the criteria for beauty

Nepal’s women entrepreneurs are busy creating a slew of new cosmetic brands

Now for something completely different

Now for something completely different

Unko Sweater is a tender love story, a nostalgic portrayal of ethnic harmony in rural Nepal

Cycling to combat cancer

Cycling to combat cancer

Cancer survivors and healthcare workers bicycle across Nepal to raise funds for patients needing treatment

Ladies not first-past-the-post

Ladies not first-past-the-post

Women representation in elections in Nepal get worse by each consecutive polls

The power of peace

The power of peace

By rendering Bhairav in paintings, Nepali artist shows that serenity can overcome stress

Music to our ears

Music to our ears

Kutumba is connecting people and healing society through education for the underprivileged

Nepal’s incomplete revolutions

Nepal’s incomplete revolutions

Political and democratic movements of the past decades have all fallen short of citizen’s expectations

Some chicken, some neck

Some chicken, some neck

New book explores strategic importance of the narrow corridor that joins India to its northeast

Looking good by doing good

Looking good by doing good

Nepali scientist takes her skincare brand global by blending Ayurveda and modern scientific knowhow

Pilgrimage to the Mithila cosmos

Pilgrimage to the Mithila cosmos

Indigenous art form from Mithila gets an added new dimension at ongoing exhibition

Storing rain inside mountains

Storing rain inside mountains

Scenic Dhankuta revives traditional water management practices to boost ecotourism

The Bon Po way of life

The Bon Po way of life

The faith spreads around the world as its believers migrate, and its reverence for nature has much relevance today

Neighbourhood watch on Nepal

Neighbourhood watch on Nepal

More than a month after the GenZ protests, next-door nations keep a watchful eye on the country

Showing 1 to 24 of 56 items