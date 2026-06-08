Nepali Times

A Himalayan food brand that addresses wellness, sustainability and climate change
Artist's woodcut exhibition evokes her childhood memories of a sacred courtyard in Thamel
Nepal seeks to establish a firmer spot on the world stage
Studio in Kathmandu that provides unvarnished space for artists to explore and foster their craft
Structural reform in education will take much more than ad hoc decisions
Kathmandu hotel responds to consumer demand for nature-friendly, spa tourism
On the 11th anniversary of the 2015 earthquake, Dharara survivor recalls his miraculous rescue
Twenty-six Nepali modern artists come together for a one-of-a-kind exhibition at Taragaon Next
The last remaining patches of open space in Kathmandu are turned into compact forests
A journey to peace, spirituality and impermanence in this solo exhibition
An exhibition at Siddhartha Art Gallery invites visitors to look inward and introspect
Nepal’s women entrepreneurs are busy creating a slew of new cosmetic brands
Unko Sweater is a tender love story, a nostalgic portrayal of ethnic harmony in rural Nepal
Cancer survivors and healthcare workers bicycle across Nepal to raise funds for patients needing treatment
Women representation in elections in Nepal get worse by each consecutive polls
By rendering Bhairav in paintings, Nepali artist shows that serenity can overcome stress
Kutumba is connecting people and healing society through education for the underprivileged
Political and democratic movements of the past decades have all fallen short of citizen’s expectations
New book explores strategic importance of the narrow corridor that joins India to its northeast
Nepali scientist takes her skincare brand global by blending Ayurveda and modern scientific knowhow
Indigenous art form from Mithila gets an added new dimension at ongoing exhibition
Scenic Dhankuta revives traditional water management practices to boost ecotourism
The faith spreads around the world as its believers migrate, and its reverence for nature has much relevance today
More than a month after the GenZ protests, next-door nations keep a watchful eye on the country