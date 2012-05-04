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Ramesh Poudel

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Articles by Ramesh Poudel

Finally, a new airport?

Finally, a new airport?

TRISHNA RANA After decades of slumber, the government seems to be finally moving on the construction of a new international airport in Pokhara.…

Banking on women

Banking on women

RAMESH POUDEL HEADING UP: With more women heads of households in Nepal, a branch of Pokhara's Shangri-La Bank is cashing in with an all female…

Pokhara as a sports hub

Pokhara as a sports hub

The town's potential for sports tourism is finally being realised

Nepali Times

Pokhara takes a direct hit

The tourism slump has hit Pokhara badly. Last year it was Maoist activity on the Annapurna trek circuit, then it was the bandas, now it's the…

"We don’t want charity"

"We don’t want charity"

Nepal's latest tourist attraction: meeting mountain guerrillas

Close encounters with Maoists

Close encounters with Maoists

Nepal's latest tourist attraction: meeting mountain guerrillas

Ex-POWs get ?10,000

Ex-POWs get ?10,000

This week some Gurkhas won the right to be British citizens, while others have finally been compensated

A popular threat

A popular threat

Harka Bahadur Gurung knew he was putting his life on the line by not resigning as mayor of Pokhara, despite Maoist threats. "If the Maoists wish…

Pokhara not in the mood

Pokhara not in the mood

Pokhara's welcome for the king and queen is overshadowed by Beni

Isolating Pokhara

Isolating Pokhara

The Maoist strategy of total disruption seems to be working

ENOUGH.

ENOUGH.

Can we start talking now?