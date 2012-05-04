Nepali Times

TRISHNA RANA After decades of slumber, the government seems to be finally moving on the construction of a new international airport in Pokhara.…
RAMESH POUDEL HEADING UP: With more women heads of households in Nepal, a branch of Pokhara's Shangri-La Bank is cashing in with an all female…
The town's potential for sports tourism is finally being realised
The tourism slump has hit Pokhara badly. Last year it was Maoist activity on the Annapurna trek circuit, then it was the bandas, now it's the…
Nepal's latest tourist attraction: meeting mountain guerrillas
This week some Gurkhas won the right to be British citizens, while others have finally been compensated
Harka Bahadur Gurung knew he was putting his life on the line by not resigning as mayor of Pokhara, despite Maoist threats. "If the Maoists wish…
Pokhara's welcome for the king and queen is overshadowed by Beni
The Maoist strategy of total disruption seems to be working
Can we start talking now?