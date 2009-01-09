RAMESH POUDEL

Not so long ago, it would have been rare to find a woman bank employee at any level, let alone management. But the Pokhara branch of Shangri-La Bank is bucking the trend because it is run entirely by women-from the clerks to the manager. Only the security guards are men.

The Bhadrakali Chowk branch of the privately-run Shangri-la Bank is the first all-women's bank in Pokhara. Kathmandu has one all-female bank too, a branch of the Development Credit Bank.

Currently, there are five permanent staff at Shangri-La's Pokhara branch. Branch manager Sujata Hamal says: "I think we've proved that women can work harder than men."

Sujata, like several others here, comes from a remote village in Myagdi, where she studied at a local school. Now, she juggles her job and her studies at Prithbi Narayan Campus where she will soon graduate. She adds, "Women are capable. It's just about giving them responsibility and representation."

This branch of Shangri-La Bank has only been open for a month and a half, but employees have already collected Rs 40 million in savings. One of the reasons the bank is doing well seems to be because the employees are women. When the marketing staff go to nearby communities to bring in possible clients, people are delighted to see smartly dressed women. Some locals even promise to come by, even if it's just to look.

With most men away overseas, money matters are handled more and more by women. Having a bank with female staff makes women heads of household more comfortable coming to a bank for deposits, withdrawals and other investment queries. "We've realised that there's a difference when the employee is female," says Hamal, "More female customers come to us."

Hamal has asked the head office to arrange for a special scheme for women customers and the board has agreed to introduce low interest loans. The branch also seeks to help neighbouring communities in Pokhara by assisting local women to create accounts and start saving and investing their money.